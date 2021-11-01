B.C. hospitals cut services as COVID-19 pressure builds

Surrey Memorial and other hospitals in B.C. are coping with staff shortages and an influx of COVID-19 patients. (Surrey Now-Leader files)

Surgical services continue to be reduced at B.C. hospitals this week as the health ministry grapples with continued high numbers of seriously ill people with COVID-19, and chronic staff shortages made worse by the suspension of unvaccinated health care employees.

The loss of more than 3,000 doctors, nurses, lab techs and other health care employees, effective this week, suspended by public health order for not being fully vaccinated, has not affected Vancouver Island, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Monday. It has been significant in the Northern and Interior Health regions, where mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 patients continue to add pressure on a health care system with a chronic shortage of skilled staff that has worsened during the pandemic.

Kelowna General Hospital has closed two operating rooms due to staff suspensions, Dix said Nov. 1, and non-urgent eye procedures are postponed to respond to critical care and “surge planning” needs. At Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, only emergency and same-day surgeries are being performed to preserve beds for ongoing critical care pressures.

As of Sunday, 90 critical care patients have been transferred out of Northern Health to hospitals in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island, as the remote region struggles with low vaccination rates and staffing shortages that are historically the most significant in the province.

more to come…

BC politicsCoronavirus