B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C. health minister says delay in Moderna vaccine ‘disappointing’

‘The sooner we get vaccines in people’s arms the better, and inconsistency in delivery is a consistent problem. This is simply a reality and not an issue of blame,’ Adrian Dix said Friday

British Columbia’s health minister says news that Moderna will be delaying shipments of its COVID-19 vaccine is “disappointing.”

“The sooner we get vaccines in people’s arms the better, and inconsistency in delivery is a consistent problem. This is simply a reality and not an issue of blame,” Adrian Dix said in a statement Friday.

The federal government has announced Canada’s vaccine supply from Moderna will be slashed in half through the rest of April.

Dix said Ottawa’s offer to send more of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in May and June to compensate is appreciated, but increased deliveries this month would be more helpful.

The delays in shipping will force B.C. to ensure it is able to quickly shift vaccine supplies, he said.

The announcement of a delay in Moderna vaccine shipments came as Premier John Horgan received his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

More than 1.28 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C. so far.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dix said in a joint statement that people need to be careful when meeting up with others outdoors.

“Be purposeful about who you are seeing and where you are going, and stick with the same close contacts,” they said.

The pair urged people to avoid travelling out of their neighbourhoods and to follow pandemic restrictions.

Coronavirus

