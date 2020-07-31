The survey for health-care workers will be available until Aug. 27. (Pixabay photo)

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

B.C. health-care workers are now being asked to share their experiences with racism and discrimination in the province’s health care system, as part of an independent investigation by Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond.

“To get a full picture of the impact of racism in the health-care system, it is very important to specifically seek the views of health-care workers,” Turpel-Lafond said in a statement Friday (July 31).

Read More: Horgan calls for national anti-racism program; will pitch idea to PM, premiers

The survey for health-care workers follows a questionnaire launched July 9 asking Indigenous peoples for their experiences accessing medical care in B.C.

“The allegations of discriminatory actions by some medical staff towards Indigenous patients must be investigated – there is no place for it in our communities, in our profession, or within the health-care system,” said Doctors of BC president Dr. Kathleen Ross in a news release.

The survey for health care workers will remain open until Aug. 27.

Read More: Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

Meanwhile, the survey for Indigenous people – which also includes a toll-free number, website and email – has been extended to Aug. 6. Since launching, there have been more than 3,000 submissions.

Findings from the investigation titled ‘Addressing Racism: An independent investigation into Indigenous-specific discrimination in B.C. health care’ is expected to be released to Health Minister Adrian Dix before the end of the year.

The investigation was sparked by Dix, who appointed Turpel-Lafond on June 19 to independently investigate allegations of Indigenous-specifies racism after being informed of health-care staff allegedly playing a Price is Right game to guess the blood-alcohol levels of patients.

Read More: Survey, hotline launched amid probe into racist blood-alcohol guessing game at B.C. hospital

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New ownership resurrects BV Taxi
Next story
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

Just Posted

New ownership resurrects BV Taxi

The new owners expect to be taking fares by mid-August

Tahltan Nation closes hunting and recreational activity access points

The remote and vulnerable territory has limited medical capacity

Kinsmen plan to host scaled-down version of Telkwa BBQ

Club hoping to serve traditional Beef on a Bun and keep status of longest running event in B.C.

Telkwa recieves $2.4M grant to upgrade wastewater treatment and sewer system

The federal and provincial infrastructure grant covers 100 per cent of the project

Possible retail cannabis store in the Houston Mall

Houston residents will soon have a chance to have their say in… Continue reading

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

PHAC says Canadian-grown red onions are not affected by the advisory

B.C. Hydro’s Site C set back by COVID-19, foundation changes

Peace River diversion still on track for this fall

21,000 small businesses in B.C. at risk of closure due to COVID-19: survey

Sectors like hospitality hardest hit, while others like agriculture and construction remain more stable.

Canada urged to avoid ‘vaccine nationalism’ in race for COVID-19 cure

‘Canada has a record to be proud of in this pandemic,’ says Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations

Most Read