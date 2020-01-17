Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief Na’Moks updates media on Coastal GasLink’s eviction during a press conference Jan. 7. (Thom Barker photo)

B.C. Green Party interim leader to visit Wet’suwet’en camps

MLA Adam Olsen stands behind First Nations

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs invited B.C. Green Party interim leader MLA Adam Olsen to visit their camps in northern B.C. this weekend.

“As the new interim leader of the B.C. Green Party, I believe it is important to be engaged on these issues, and I am honoured to be invited by the hereditary chiefs into their territory,” said Olsen, MLA for Saanich-North and the Islands and a member of Tsartlip First Nation. “My goal is to encourage a peaceful process moving forward. I have also reached out to meet with the local RCMP detachment.”

READ ALSO: Three turned away at B.C. pipeline checkpoint over miscommunication

B.C. recently passed Bill 41, Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, which works towards respects for the human rights of Indigenous peoples.

“The Coastal Gaslink pipeline and other projects were approved under a past framework that we have all agreed does not work, a framework that we rejected when we passed Bill 41 in collaboration with the First Nations Leadership Council. … Now it is time for governments to show that they stand behind those principles in a clear and transparent way and to come together with First Nations to work through these challenges.”

Olsen will be in the Wet’suwet’en area from Saturday morning until Sunday evening. He will be escorted by Chief Na’Moks.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Nooner deal
Next story
Terrace woman found not criminally responsible in mother’s murder

Just Posted

Smithers only taxi company closing down

BV Taxi parking its cars at the end of January

B.C. Green Party interim leader to visit Wet’suwet’en camps

MLA Adam Olsen stands behind First Nations

Bulkley Valley biathletes add to World Masters medal count

Callie Lancaster and Lèa-Marie Bowes-Lyon combine with Squamish’s Yvette Jackson for Relay bronze

Complaints filed against RCMP following two Gidimt’en members being turned away at police checkpoint

The British Columbia Civil Liberties Association helped two individuals file the complaints

Crown won’t appeal sentence in child sex assault case of former Burns Lake mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service said sentence doesn’t meet standard for appeal

Kids across Canada more at risk of hospitalization from flu this season: doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam said influenza B does not usually peak until February or later

Terrace woman found not criminally responsible in mother’s murder

RCMP were called to a townhouse on Scott Ave. on Aug. 2, 2018, following two stabbings

Kelowna’s ‘Baby Mary’ finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Geneologist and DNA test helped her connect with her biological parents

B.C. offers $5 million equipment loan program to help ailing forest contractors

Local politicians in Port McNeill and Campbell River says local economies are struggling

Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

Shelter Point cleans up at Canadian Whisky Awards

Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Nooner deal

The deal includes a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

B.C. pair ordered to pay $55,000 for oil tank discovered four years after selling home

Judge says defendants breached contract, despite being unaware of tank until basement flooded

Canada to give $25,000 to families of each Canadian who died in Iran plane crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made it clear that Canada still expects Iran to compensate victims

Most Read