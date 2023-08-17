B.C. government gives infrastructure money to Telkwa

The $650,000 grant will pay to replace an aging section of the village’s water system

The provincial government is helping to foot the bill to replace a section of Telkwa’s water system.

While the project is about three quarters done, the province made the announcment pubilc on Friday that they would be giving the village $650,000 for it.

The money supports the replacement of a aging pipe sections along Coalmine Road that connects Telkwa’s water-treatment plant to the village’s Morris Hill Reservoir that feeds the south side of the community.

The replacement pipe will have a larger diameter than the existing one, significantly improving the water supply through the village.

Telkwa Mayor Leroy Dekens said this is an extremly important project for the village, adding that the current pipes were estimated to be about 75 years old.

“If that breaks down, then we have no fire protection and a lot of people would be without water,” he said.

Dekens added he’s greatful the province came to the table with the money.

“We’re 92 per cent residential and to pay that back through taxation… It would be astronomical,” he said. “We were very fortunate, very happy that we got the grant, so that we could do it through that way instead of taxation.”

