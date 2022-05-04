British Columbia Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks during a news conference ahead of the budget at the legislature in Victoria, on Feb. 21, 2022. Robinson says she will fight to ensure abortion access rights are never denied in the province no matter what may happen in the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks during a news conference ahead of the budget at the legislature in Victoria, on Feb. 21, 2022. Robinson says she will fight to ensure abortion access rights are never denied in the province no matter what may happen in the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. finance minister says ‘over my dead body,’ will abortion access change

Robinson: ‘We believe abortion is medical care, good medical care’

British Columbia’s finance minister says she will fight to ensure abortion access rights are never denied in the province no matter what may happen in the United States.

Selina Robinson reacted strongly to questions about the status of abortion in B.C. and Canada following reports the U.S. Supreme Court may strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling.

In an interview with reporters at the legislature Tuesday, Robinson said “any change to access to abortion will be over my dead body.”

Robinson says access to abortion is about health care and B.C. is committed to making sure that continues.

The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision protects the right to perform abortions across the United States.

A draft opinion published Monday reveals a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court’s nine justices were in favour of striking down the decision.

“Absolutely nothing is changing here in B.C. on abortions,” says Robinson. “We believe abortion is medical care, good medical care.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Report: US Supreme Court draft suggests landmark abortion ruling could be overturned

abortion

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
UN: Obesity levels in Europe at ‘epidemic proportions’

Just Posted

Harry and Audrey Kruisselbrink in March 2021. (Deb Meissner photo)
Town flags fly at half-mast in memory of Harry Kruisselbrink

The number of rural and northern seats in the provincial legislature might be reduced, and that has MLA John Rustad worried. (Wikipedia photo)
Potential boundary shift worries northern B.C. MLAs

Former Stikine MLA Doug Donaldson makes a presentation to the B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission urging them to preserve northern electoral districts at the Hudson Bay Lodge in Smithers April 28. (Thom Barker photo)
Hands off Stikine, Electoral Boundaries Commission hears in Smithers

Metro picture - census The population of the Town of Smithers declined slightly between the 2016 and 2021 censuses. (Archive photo)
Smithers population ages slightly according to 2021 census