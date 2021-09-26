A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

B.C. extends order capping fees charged by food delivery services at 15%

All other fees are capped at an additional five per cent

The province is extending an order that caps food delivery service fees charged to restaurants at 15 per cent.

In a Sunday (Sept. 26) press release, the jobs ministry said that the initial order is being extended under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act and will take effect as of midnight on Sept. 28, when the current order was set to expire. The province will also extend a 5 per cent cap onother related fees associated with use of the service, such as online ordering and processing fees.

Small-delivery service businesses with less than 500 restaurants will still be exempt from the order. Delivery companies also cannot reduce driver pay to make up for the cap on fees.

B.C. initially capped food delivery service fees on Dec. 22, 2020, to help restaurants struggling amid the pandemic.

“This is welcome news for B.C. restaurateurs,” said Mark von Schellwitz, vice-president Western Canada, Restaurants Canada. “During the past 18 months, takeout and delivery sales has become a lifeline for restaurants and will continue to provide a critical revenue stream on our road to recovery. We appreciate the B.C. government listening to our hard-hit industry and extending this measure.”

The order is now set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021, but could be extended depending on the pandemic.

Dine-in is currently permitted in B.C.’s restaurants, but customers must present a vaccine card proving that they have received at least one vaccine dose. As of Oct. 24, two doses will be required for dine-in. Take-out and counter service restaurants do not require proof of vaccination.

