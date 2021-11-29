A sign showing limits on consumer gasoline purchases is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A sign showing limits on consumer gasoline purchases is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. extends gas rationing, state of emergency until Dec. 14 as storms continue

Limit of 30 litres per gas station visit applies to southwest B.C.

The province is extending its gasoline rationing measures in the southwest region of B.C. until Dec. 14.

The state of emergency will remain until that time as well.

Energy Minister Bruce Ralston said that retailers and motorists have cooperated with the gas rationing measures, which set limits at 30 litres per visit.

Ralston said that fuel has come to B.C. via barge from the south and from the east via trains while the Trans Mountain pipeline remains down.

The pipeline has been shut off since Nov. 14 and Ralston said that it’s unclear how this week’s incoming storm will affect that piece of infrastructure.

The fuel restrictions apply only to non-essential and non-commercial motorists; commercial operators can continue to fill up without restrictions, typically using card-lock gas stations.

READ MORE: ‘Tiger Dam’ being built on Highway 1 in Abbotsford to hold back floodwaters

READ MORE: B.C. local governments need help with flood control, Horgan says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Fort St. James Search and Rescue looking for missing man
Next story
Skeena MLA slams Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘misinformed’ support of pipeline opposition

Just Posted

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo by Peter Versteege) Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo by Peter Versteege)
Skeena MLA slams Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘misinformed’ support of pipeline opposition

The R.E.M. Lee Theatre in Terrace, pictured on Nov. 29, 2021, will be the sole venue for the 2022 Pacific Northwest Music Festival from April 21 to May 6. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)
Pacific Northwest Music Festival set to return in 2022

Gitxsan Huwilp Government chiefs and matriarchs outside Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen’s Hazelton office on Nov. 27, 2021. (Git’luuhl’um’hetxwit Media/Twitter)
Gitxsan hereditary chiefs issue Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen eviction notice from Hazelton

Funding applications opened on Nov. 15 for the community shuttle bus grant and close soon on Dec. 23. A BC Transit bus is shown in Prince Rupert on Nov. 25. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
NDIT applications open for community shuttle bus funding