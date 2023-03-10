A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., July 19, 2022. (AP Photo / Rogelio V. Solis)

B.C. ends mandatory vaxx policy for public service staff with exception of health-care workers

Those working in health-care system will still be required to meet vaccination mandate

B.C. is rescinding its policy that provincial employees must have proof of COVID-19 vaccinations in order to work – but this change will have no impact on those in health-care facilities.

In a statement Friday (March 10), the government said the decision to rescind the policy – which was implemented in November 2021 – is because of a high level of vaccination among public-service employees, as well as the current state of the pandemic.

The change will go into effect April 3.

While more than 98 per cent of employees met the requirement, the province says the small number of staff on administrative leave will be able to return,

“The Public Service Agency has provided direction to ministries and will work with supervisors to support a smooth transition,” a statement from the province reads.

“This change also means that contractors and other non-employees do not need to be vaccinated to enter BC Public Service workplaces.”

Meanwhile, those working in healthcare will continue to be required to be vaccinated.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are expected to give an update on the COVID booster program Friday afternoon.

More to come.

Pop-up banner image