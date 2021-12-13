White Rock residents Karen Arsenault and four year-old Dylan Arsenault at the Pacific National Exhibition midway in 2017. (PNE photo)

White Rock residents Karen Arsenault and four year-old Dylan Arsenault at the Pacific National Exhibition midway in 2017. (PNE photo)

B.C. doubles COVID-19 relief fund for community festivals, events

Fairs, festivals, rodeos in 134 B.C. communities qualified

An “enormous” response to the B.C. government’s grant fund for community festivals has prompted an increase in the fund from $12.9 million to $30 million, allowing it to support more events, Tourism Minister Melanie Mark said Monday.

“This means that over 680 local fairs, festivals and events have support for the safe resumption of their activities in 134 communities,” Mark said at Vancouver’s Firehall Arts Centre theatre Dec. 13. “This support includes everything from the Williams Lake Stampede, the Junior All-Native Basketball Tournament in West Kelowna, The Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong, the Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede in the North, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, Lights of Wonder on the Island,” and events in Vancouver including the Pacific National Exhibition.

Mark announced the grant program for community festivals in August, with an Oct. 1 deadline for applications. The $12.9 million fund was established to cover up to 20 per cent of the total event budget, to a maximum of $250,000, for events that took place after July 1, 2021 or are planned up to Sept. 30, 2022.

In May, it opened applications for what the ministry terms “anchor attractions,” such as the Pacific National Exhibition and the Butchart Gardens on Vancouver Island, as well as museums, amusement parks, science centres and other visitor landmarks.

The full list of community events receiving funds is posted on the province’s website here.

RELATED: PNE cancels in-person 2021 fair over COVID concerns

RELATED: Kootenays’ Shambhala music festival off for second year

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politicsCoronavirus

Previous story
Only 8.5 million of the two billion trees promised by PM have been planted so far

Just Posted

This painting of St. Paul’s Anglican church in Kitwanga, damaged in an arson fire earlier this year, was one of the donated items in an on-line auction raising money for an ambulance station for the community. (Photo courtesy Kitwanga Community Association)
Auction adds to Kitwanga ambulance station construction goal

The first turbines landed in Prince Rupert on Dec. 2, 2020. The wide load created traffic advisories and road closures along Highway 16 during the week of Jan. to 14. (Photo: Jake Wray/Black Press)
Turbines for Site C Dam force overnight Hwy 16 closures

Paramedics from Terrace and Hazelton filling service gap in Kitwanga. (File photo)
Paramedic hired in Kitwanga, but three positions remain open

An encampment on Hwy 16 in New Hazelton near the CN Rail tracks was set up in solidarity with Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents following arrests made at the company’s worksite near Houston. Two men were arrested near the camp triggering a request by Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen to review police actions. (Deb Meissner photo)
B.C. RCMP will review Hazelton arrests following Stikine MLA’s “complaint letter”