St. Paul’s hospital in Vancouver is shown on April 29, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

St. Paul’s hospital in Vancouver is shown on April 29, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. doctors ratify new agreement that includes pay increase, more rural funding

3-year agreement includes better after-hours pay, more rural funding, shift toward primary care

B.C. doctors have ratified a new three-year physician master agreement, which promises better pay and more rural funding, among other things.

Voting on the agreement closed at midnight Monday night (Dec. 5), with 5,591 ballots cast and 95.15 per cent of them in favour.

The proposed agreement was first announced at the end of October, along with a new family physician payment model, developed by the B.C. government and Doctors of B.C. It includes a $708-million incremental cost increase by the end of year three, which will be used to fund the new payment model, more rural programs, after-hours services, enhanced physician benefits and the shift toward primary care networks.

More to come.

READ ALSO: B.C. announces long-awaited new payment model for family doctors to launch in 2023

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaDoctorsHealthcareHealthcare and Medicine

Previous story
Keepers of Cheewaht: Restoring a Vancouver Island ecosystem for generations to come
Next story
Builders fined $6K for illegally turning house into 4-plex

Just Posted

The Hazeltine Wolverines squared off with the Williams Lake Stampeders Dec. 4 in the lake city. (Angie Mindus photo/Black Press Media)
Wolverines split road trip with one win, one loss

Canfor’s mill in Houston will be closed for three weeks beginning Dec. 19. (File photo)
Canfor closes Houston mill for three weeks beginning Dec. 19

(RCMP logo)
Woman stabbed in the back outside Terrace shelter

The Northern Health Connections’ bus will not be running over the holidays and will start again in 2023. (Photo: File photo)
Northern Health’s bus will not run over the holidays