(Pxhere)

B.C. dentist who lost licence has disappeared, still owes $100,000 in fines

The College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. said it was unable to locate Dr. Bin Xu

A Richmond dentist has lost his licence and must pay nearly $100,000 in fees after dozens of instances of professional misconduct, according to a decision from the College of Dental Surgeons of B.C.

Dr. Bin Xu practiced in Richmond for years before seemingly disappearing as he was being buried by allegations of poor diagnoses, treatment planning, a lack informed consent, substandard care,

and incorrect billing practices.

“The college alleges that through a spectrum of inadequate practices Dr. Xu practiced the profession of dentistry incompetently and that he committed professional misconduct or unprofessional conduct,” the college’s decision stated.

Xu’s issues began between 2015 and 2018, when 12 patients complained, leading the college to review the charts of 19 patients.

The complaints include man who paid $85,000 for 17 new teeth implants after Xu told him he had periodontal disease.

The man, identified in the documents as FCW, showed the college receipts for $85,000 in payments but said he only got five or six implants, one of which had to be removed due to extreme pain.

The man said Xu refused to treat him further and agreed to provide a refund. However, FCW said he had not received any money back and the college found Xu had “abandoned” his patient.

The last communication the college had from Xu was when he signed a voluntarily withdrawal from practicing dentistry in B.C. in January 2017. However, the college continued to get complaints about Xu.

The college attempted to serve Xu with the resulting citation in May 2018 by both mail and e-mail. Neither was received or acknowledged. The college continued to try and find Xu, including by hiring a private investigator, but were unsuccessful. They held a hearing later that year and again attempted to serve Xu with the citation, again using mail, e-email and hiring a private investigator. However, they were unsuccessful.

The college’s discipline committee found that Xu must pay a fine of $50,000, and an $48,117 fee to cover the costs of the investigation.

ALOS READ: B.C. woman says unneeded dental work ‘dramatically altered’ her life, judge disagrees

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U-Haul International to stop hiring smokers in 21 states
Next story
U.S. to ban most flavoured e-cigarettes popular with teens

Just Posted

Snowfall warning issued for Bulkley Valley

Environment Canada expects snow to start tonight and accumulate 20-25 cm by Friday evening

Fatal house fire on New Year’s Eve

Cause of fire still under investigation

Injunction granted vs. opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

B.C. Supreme Court grants interlocutory order following protests by Wet’suwet’en First Nation

First baby of 2020 arrives in Northern Health

Baby Aubrey Nellis was born at University Hospital of Northern BC in Prince George

Proponents of Library-Gallery project hoping to write new chapter in Smithers cultural scene

An announcement on a $12.8 million grant application for the project is expected in early 2020

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

Suspected drunk driver crashes into Kamloops Operation Red Nose vehicles

No serious injuries were reported after a speeding pickup truck crashed into the two vehicles on Highway 1

Some in Williams Lake get Jan. 2 off for city’s Wrestling Day

The uniqe public municipal holiday dates back eight decades

Top CEOs earned average worker’s annual salary by mid-morning today

Canada’s highest paid 100 CEOs made on average $11.8 million in 2018, report says

First vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

It’s the 15th case in the country to be reported to federal officials

B.C. dentist who lost licence has disappeared, still owes $100,000 in fines

The College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. said it was unable to locate Dr. Bin Xu

Early polar bear swim for elk at B.C. lake

Twenty-three elk were relocated into Upper Pitt Lake in January of 2005

Lafreniere, Canada thump Slovakia 6-1 to advance to semifinals at world juniors

Captain Hayton has pair of goals for Canadians

Off-duty Victoria police officers help stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Most Read