A registered nurse takes a moment to look outside while attending to a ventilated COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A registered nurse takes a moment to look outside while attending to a ventilated COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

B.C. COVID hospitalizations climb to 596 for the first time in months

Latest data from the BCCDC shows hospitalizations on the rise again

COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C. are on the rise again as the latest weekly BCCDC report shows 596 people in hospital with the virus.

Of those in hospital, 54 are in ICU. Not everyone in hospital is there because of their COVID infection, as some people are found to have COVID after they are admitted to hospital.

This is the highest level of COVID-19 hospitalizations since February.

The weekly report also shed light on other metrics, though that data is a week out of date and somewhat unreliable when it comes to the true picture of COVID-19 transmission in B.C.

Recorded cases of COVID are down slightly, with the BCCDC reporting 1,987 new PCR confirmed cases. B.C.’s testing strategy precludes most of the general public from obtaining PCR tests and the BCCDC does not track the results of rapid antigen tests, meaning there are likely more infections than what is publicly reported.

B.C. made changes to the way it reports COVID-19 deaths. Deaths are now recorded on the basis of 30-day all-cause mortality, meaning anyone who died within 30 days of a positive PCR test is considered to have died from the virus. For the week of May 1 to May 7, 59 people died. The BCCDC said it takes approximately eight weeks for the true cause of death to be recorded.

Retrospective evaluations of underlying causes of death will be done by the BCCDC to reflect true COVID-19 mortality.

READ MORE: Doctors, dieticians most vaccinated among B.C. health professions

READ MORE: Majority of B.C. parents vaccinated, but most kids are not

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. woman who suffered severe burns from guitarist’s fire stunt awarded $202K
Next story
VIDEO: Momma bear and cubs caught rummaging for food in B.C. driveway

Just Posted

The Smithers Secondary School Jazz Band performs during the Big Band Dance at St. Joseph’s School, the last time the Big Band Dance was held in 2018. (Archive photo) (Tom Best photo)
Smithers Big Band Dance roars back to life

The Village of Telkwa office. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Telkwa property owners to see rise in taxes

Fomer library volunteer Lorraine Doiron sorts books during the Smithers Public Library Annual Book Sale at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall in 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Friends of the library book sale returns

A Canadian flag hangs from a lamp post along the road in front of the Parliament buildings in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Photo: The Canadian Press - Adrian Wyld)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP votes to end daily prayer in the House of Commons