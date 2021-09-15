Charlie Rensby gets a COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic in Burns Lake. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

B.C. COVID-19 infections stay high, 661 new cases Wednesday

7 more deaths in 24 hours, hospital cases remain at 288

B.C. public health teams reported 661 more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, and seven more deaths.

There are 288 people in B.C. hospitals with coronavirus-related conditions as of Sept. 15, the same as Tuesday, and 137 in intensive care, down three in the past 24 hours. There have been no new outbreaks in the health care system, with 24 active outbreaks in senior care facilities and hospitals.

From Sept. 7-13, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 76.5% of cases and from Aug. 31-Sept. 13, they accounted for 87.3% of hospitalizations. After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 37.9 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Of the seven deaths recorded Sept. 15, two were on Vancouver Island, three in Interior Health and two in Vancouver Coastal.

New and active cases by region are:

• 237 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,744 active

• 99 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,037 active

• 196 new cases in Interior Health, 1,536 active

• 62 new cases in Northern Health, 849 active

• 66 new cases in Island Health, 615 active

