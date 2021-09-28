A COVID-19 vaccine dose is prepared for a pop-up clinic in Williams Lake, Sept. 23, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A COVID-19 vaccine dose is prepared for a pop-up clinic in Williams Lake, Sept. 23, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

B.C. COVID-19 infections levelling off, 652 more reported Tuesday

Hospitalized and critical care patient numbers still rising

B.C. public health teams recorded 652 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as the seven-day average of new infections showed signs of levelling off after a steep rise up to early September.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s data dashboard, there are 316 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections as of Sept. 28, up from 303 over the past 24 hours, 141 of them in critical care, the same as Sept. 27.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

more to come…

