First responders help rescue a man who paraglided off the Stawamus Chief on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Squamish RCMP)

B.C. coroner, RCMP investigate after man who paraglided off Stawamus Chief dies

40-year -old man lost control and crashed into the log boom area

A man who crashed while paragliding off the Stawamus Chief on Thursday has died, according to Squamish RCMP.

The 40-year-old man lost control and crashed into the log boom area of the blind channel portion of the Howe Sound around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the death.

