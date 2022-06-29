B.C. commits to pay ‘hardship assistance’ for Ukrainians fleeing war

Up to six months of monthly payments will be available

A woman reacts as she waits for a train trying to leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine, sending shockwaves around the world. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

B.C. is rolling out “hardship assistances” for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

In a news release, the province said the new funding is based “on need” and can be as much as $935 per month for a single person, $1,770 per month for a family of four, $1,358 for a single disabled person and $2,193 for a family of four that includes an adult with a disability.

Ukrainians who arrive under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel can access up to six months of hardship assistance from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs after they have accessed the federal one-time temporary financial support, the Canada-Ukraine Transitional Assistance Initiative.

“This direct financial assistance will help displaced Ukrainians find their footing here in B.C.,” said Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

Ukrainians fleeing the war do not have federal status as refugees. The programs designed to support Ukrainians are meant to be temporary, as those who have fled the country hope to return once the war is over.

This is the latest addition of support on top of other measures B.C. has taken since the war began in late February. The province has offered free mental health support, free enrollment for children in the K-12 education system, free employment services and support through WorkBC, and ensuring post-secondary students are eligible for domestic tuition rates.

A dedicated 24/7 hotline for Ukrainians arriving in B.C. was established in April. Anyone needing assistance accessing support can phone B.C. 211.

