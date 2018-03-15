The PATeye, an LED blue light road reflector, which acts as an ice detection warning system is being tested as a pilot project at 10 sites in Chilliwack. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Progress)

B.C. city a test site for icy road indicators

Marker measures road temperatures and blue lights will flash when mercury dips below freezing

Road conditions in winter or even late spring, especially in shady spots on Chilliwack hills, can be icy.

Flashing blue-light markers were being installed at 10 locations Thursday as a pilot project to test the technology for Chilliwack.

The blue reflectors are solar-powered and can be seen from about a kilometre away, said Gerry Hlookoff of ATS Traffic.

“This product, the PATeye, has been used all through North America, Europe and New Zealand, and it was actually invented in New Zealand,” Hlookoff said.

“We are doing a test pilot with the City of Chilliwack where we are installing 10 units to help them detect corridors that have problems with freezing and black ice.”

The road markers were being installed Thursday, embedded into the centrelines at several locations.

“Road conditions can differ greatly from one area to another on any given day. In order to help drivers stay aware of changing road conditions, the City of Chilliwack is testing a new road safety device that will notify drivers of the potential for icy road conditions,” according to city officials.

Road test sites in Chilliwack:

• Chilliwack Mountain Road

• Hope River Road

• Old Orchard Road

• Marble Hill Road

• Teskey Way

• Promontory Road

• Vedder Mountain Road

The roads were chosen for testing because they are known by city staff for their potential for icy road conditions.

“They’re embedded in the asphalt flush so if you do have snow plows the blade goes right over top,” Hlookoff said. “This is the first generation that detects ice and moisture.”

In some spots, the blue reflectors will be in full view of the city’s traffic cameras, which will assist the Operations Department when implementing snow removal and ice control procedures. For example, if blue lights are flashing in one area, crews may want to make that location a priority for re-salting.

Although spring is around the corner, some roads may still see some frost due to shade. This will enable staff and drivers to experience the device in action prior to next fall/winter. City staff will be looking at its durability, and ability to withstand wet weather.

Each site will include signage to educate drivers about the blue flashing lights. City officials will also seek community feedback over the coming months to help gauge the PATeye’s effectiveness.

READ MORE: December ice storm

READ MORE: Chilliwack was ready

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The PATeye, an LED blue light road reflector, which acts as an ice detection warning system is being tested as a pilot project at 10 sites in Chilliwack. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Progress)

Gerry Hlookoff of ATS Traffic describes the PATeye, an LED blue-light reflector that acts as an ice detection warning system. It’s being tested in Chilliwack. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Progress)

Previous story
UPDATED: Alaska State Troopers say recovery of B.C. climber too dangerous
Next story
A self-assured Putin seems confident of electoral victory

Just Posted

First provincial finals for BVCS

Amazing run by Bulkley Valley Christian School fell just short at the Boys Provincial A Championship

U.S. consulate general to visit Northwest

Trip part of the region’s first-ever pop-up consul for American residents

Smithers Gallery / Combines different art forms / Haiku visuals

Better Together exhibit a feast for anyone who might visit the Art Gallery between now and April 6.

Mark Perry’s ‘northwesty’ perspective is Right Here

“It’s about the larger area here and the life in it,” says Bulkley Valley favourite Mark Perry.

The big melt

The Town of Smithers reminds homeowners to prepare for all that snow turning to water.

Why one Hedley fan covered up her tattoo

Sabrina Johnston said she can’t support band in wake of lead singer’s sexual misconduct allegations

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. city a test site for icy road indicators

Marker measures road temperatures and blue lights will flash when mercury dips below freezing

B.C. trucker rescues woman found unconscious along highway

Chance glimpse changes two lives forever

Policy prevents advanced paramedic care in rural areas

Advanced Care Paramedics (ACP) in rural communities are not allowed to practice at that level.

Reports: Several people killed in Florida pedestrian bridge collapse

Bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college

As controversy swirls, NDP’s Sikh leader denounces Air India mastermind

Singh says he has been asked to condemn terrorism many times and always has and always will

B.C. animal lab cleared of conflict accusations over salmon farms

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham’s claims didn’t check out

70-year-old B.C. woman completes goal of donating kidney

“It was something I really wanted to accomplish in my life”

Most Read