B.C. chiropractic regulating body walks back motion against vaccine mandates

Health Minister Adrian Dix called the motion disappointing, not reflective of most chiropractors

The College of Chiropractors of B.C. is distancing itself from a motion passed at their annual general meeting earlier this week opposing mandatory vaccination.

The motion was put forward by Kelowna chiropractor Mark Foullong, urging the organization to “protect medical freedom of choice” with 78 per cent of those in attendance voting in favour of the motion.

Since the motion passed, CCBC has clarified that the motion was non-binding and said in a statement that a majority of chiropractors support vaccination.

“As stated in our Policy on Vaccination and Immunization, the College recognizes that immunization through the technique of vaccination is well established and widely mandated in public health policy to protect individuals against infectious disease. We support and commend the efforts of the Provincial Health Officer, the Minister of Health and the government to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our province.”

They added that chiropractors should not offer any advice on vaccination to their patients, as the prevention of infectious diseases is beyond the scope of their practice.

Health Minister Adrian Dix shared the same view. When asked about the issue at a news conference on Friday (Dec. 3), Dix said the motion made at the AGM was disappointing.

“There’s no question that the resolution reflects the views of those chiropractors who showed up at the meeting — I don’t believe they reflect anything like the majority of chiropractors,” Dix said.

“They have been consistent, passionate supporters of immunization, and a strong part as a community of health-care professionals of our efforts to immunize people. There are some people who disagree, and their views were put forward at that meeting.”

Chiropractors are not currently under a vaccine mandate, but many health care providers in B.C. have been and its expected chiropractors will soon be included.

