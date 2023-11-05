B.C. child sex offender wanted Canada-wide, missing from halfway house

Randall Hopley, 58, is wanted Canada-wide after he failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. He is a convicted child sex offender and abductor. (Courtesy of VPD) Randall Hopley, 58, is wanted Canada-wide after he failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. He is a convicted child sex offender and abductor. (Courtesy of VPD)

The whereabouts of a convicted British Columbian child sex offender and abductor is unknown after he failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house on Saturday (Nov 4).

The Vancouver Police Department says Randall Hopley, 58, is now wanted Canada-wide.

Hopley has committed three sexual offences against children in the past. He is also known for having abducted a three-year-old boy from his Sparwood home in 2011, for which Hopley was sentenced to six years in prison. The toddler was returned home four days later, unharmed.

VPD says Hopley has also been convicted for assault and property crime offences.

When the 58-year-old was first released from prison into Vancouver in 2018, police issued a warning that he posed a risk to the safety of young boys.

Hopley is described as 5’9” tall and 176 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and a black hat.

Anyone who sees Hopley or who has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

