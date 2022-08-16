Abbotsford Police are investigating a possible attempted child abduction that occurred on Monday night (Aug. 15). (File photo)

Abbotsford Police are investigating a possible attempted child abduction that occurred on Monday night (Aug. 15). (File photo)

B.C. child OK after nearly being yanked out ground-floor window in abduction attempt

Abbotsford Police investigating Aug. 15 evening incident

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating what they call an attempted child abduction that occurred on Monday night (Aug. 15) in the 2700 block of Maple Street.

Police said an unknown man broke into a residence just before 9 p.m. and attempted to pull a child out of a ground-floor bedroom window. The child broke free and did not receive any injuries, police said.

Multiple APD officers, the Integrated Police Dog Services and the Forensic Identification Unit attended the residence following the incident.

The APD major crime unit has now taken over the investigation.

The APD said they are releasing the information to the public as a precaution and to remind citizens to lock their doors and windows and to report any suspicious activity.

Any witnesses or those with dash-cam footage are asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.

RELATED: Abbotsford Police Department conducts community safety survey

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCrimePolice

Previous story
Beached baby porpoise rescued from tidal pool on Vancouver Island
Next story
Skeena MLA Ellis Ross invites German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to tour Kitimat LNG facilities

Just Posted

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to play host to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23. Skeena MLA Ellis Ross wants the chancellor to visit Kitimat. (Contributed photo)
Skeena MLA Ellis Ross invites German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to tour Kitimat LNG facilities

The walk finished with a healing circle behind the Gitlaxdax Nisga’a Terrace Society office Aug. 3. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Gitlaxdax Nisga’a Terrace Society starts outreach program for vulnerable members

Constable Mat Clarabut on his 2005 Harley Davidson Road King. He’s the first-ever RCMP motorcycle officer to be posted in Terrace to cover northwestern B.C. for the force’s highway patrol. (Staff photo)
‘Born to ride’: RCMP motorcycle officer sets up shop in Terrace

Bella Coola RCMP responded to a 52-year-old woman in cardiac distress on July 23 when no paramedics were available. RCMP then transported her body to the morgue in the back of a police vehicle. (Photo: Angie Mindus)
Dead Bella Coola woman transported to morgue in back of police truck