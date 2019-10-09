B.C. Catholic teacher let go after showing ‘graphic’ Crusades video to Grade 5 class

FILE - This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

A Catholic school teacher in Vancouver was fired and reprimanded for showing an inappropriate film about the Crusades to a Grade 5 class.

A report released Tuesday by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation said Hani Nabil Naguib Amin Malti was a teacher at an elementary school operated by the Catholic Independent Schools of Vancouver Archdiocese.

The incident happened more than two years ago on Jan. 12, 2017. The report said Malti showed a seven minute long “age-inappropriate, graphic, narrated YouTube video about the Crusade wars containing graphic drawings showing violence, persecution and torture.”

Students in Malti’s class said they were unable to get the images out of their heads and felt “disturbed and scared.”

On Jan. 20, 2017, the school issued a letter of discipline to Malti and fired him without cause that same day. The school principal reported the incident to the commissioner on Feb. 15, 2017, and and made another report regarding Malti on March 3 that same year.

The commissioner began considering the issue on May 2, 2017, but did not issue a citation to Malti until Aug. 29, 2019. The commissioner said Malti admitted fault and was reprimanded.

Malti’s LinkedIn page says he holds a Masters of Education from Simon Fraser University and is currently a teacher at the Blessed Sacrament School in Vancouver.

