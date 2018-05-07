B.C. breweries win big at 2018 World Beer Cup

8 different breweries take home awards from the world-wide competition in Nashville, TN

A number of British Columbia breweries took home awards from the 2018 World Beer Cup, a global beer competition that evaluates beers from around the world and recognizes the most outstanding brewers and their beers.

Home to a craft beer revolution for more than a decade, B.C. held its own last week in Nashville, TN competing against more than 8,000 beers submitted from over 60 countries. In total, eight breweries from the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island won awards:

Powell Brewery (Vancouver) – Gold, Old Jalopy Pale Ale

Ravens Brewing Co (Abbotsford) – Gold, Corvus Lingonberry Lime Gose

Riot Brewing Co (Chemainus) – Gold, Working Class Hero Dark Mild

Riot Brewing Co (Chemainus) -Bronze, Breakfast of Champions Coffee Lager

33 Acres Brewing Co (Vancouver) – Silver, 33 Acres of Euphoria

Four Winds Brewing Co (Delta) – Silver, Juxtapose

Coal Harbour Brewing Co (Vancouver) – Silver, Smoke and Mirrors Imperial Smoked Ale

Steamworks Brewing Co (Vancouver) – Silver, Scarlet

Whistler Brewing Co (Whistler) – Bronze, Black Tusk Ale

Chemainus’ Riot Brewing Co. was the only B.C. beer to claim multiple awards, winning gold in the English Style Dark Mild Ale beer category for its Working Class Hero Dark Mild, a beer brewed with chocolate and crystal malts that showcases roasted notes of chocolate and coffee.

Riot also received a bronze award in the Coffee Beer style category for its Breakfast of Champions Coffee Lager.

The World Beer Cup is widely regarded as the Olympics of Beer and winners were selected by an international panel of 295 beer judges from 33 countries.

