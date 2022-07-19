British Columbia’s Attorney General David Eby speaks to reporters in Vancouver on June 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

British Columbia’s Attorney General David Eby speaks to reporters in Vancouver on June 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

B.C. Attorney General David Eby expected to announce NDP leadership bid

If successful, Eby would become the next Premier of B.C.

David Eby — the perceived frontrunner to replace John Horgan as B.C. Premier — may be officially joining the race tonight (July 19).

READ MORE: B.C. Premier John Horgan to step down ahead of 2024 election

According to a news release, the attorney general will be “joined by friends and colleagues” for an announcement this evening.

The announcement comes after the B.C. NDP released the rules of the campaign to replace Horgan as leader.

The deadline for NDP leadership bids is Sept. 4. Voting would begin in mid-November and the winner would be announced on Dec. 3. The new leader would be sworn in as Premier in mid-December.

So far, the campaign is shaping up to be more of a coronation than a race. Several notable cabinet ministers like Ravi Kahlon, Bowinn Ma, Selina Robinson, Melanie Mark, George Hayman and Nathan Cullen have already bowed out of the race. Both Kahlon and Ma expressed their support for Eby in their statements.

READ MORE: Nathan Cullen says he won’t be seeking B.C. NDP leadership

READ MORE: B.C. cabinet minister bows out of NDP leadership race before it starts

Eby himself has been quiet on his intentions, saying only that he would be “having conversations” with his family, friends and colleagues about what a leadership bid would look like.

Since he was first elected in 2013, Eby has become one of the highest-profile politicians in the province. After defeating then Premier Christy Clark for the Vancouver Point Grey seat, Eby served as housing critic for the NDP. In 2017, Eby was appointed to Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing.

Eby has led the provincial inquiry into money laundering, overhauled ICBC, and is leading the NDP’s charge on developing more supportive housing units.

His tenure as attorney general has not been without controversy. Municipal leaders have clashed with Eby over his push to assert provincial authority over zoning decisions. He has also faced criticism over the province’s handling of prolific offenders.

READ MORE: B.C. Opposition leader Kevin Falcon to target NDP on crime, health, affordability

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hwy 16 and King Street flagged as most dangerous intersection in Smithers

Just Posted

ICBC data shows 31 crashes at the intersection of Hwy 16 and King St. between 2017 and 2021. (File photo)
Hwy 16 and King Street flagged as most dangerous intersection in Smithers

Image of Taggar’s face and shoulders. (Terrace RCMP)
MISSING PERSON: Police seek help finding Jaswinder Taggar

RCMP seek witnesses to July 16 fatal highway accident near Houston. (File photo)
RCMP probe fatal road accident west of Houston

The driver of an ATV racked up $1,242 in fines and the ATV was impounded after being caught by COS driving the wrong way on Highway 16. (COS photo)
Two people on an ATV caught driving the wrong way on Hwy 16