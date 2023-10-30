B.C. antes up another $60 million for non-profits

Vancouver Foundation will distribute the money on behalf of government

Premier David Eby Monday announced $60 million worth of additional grants to non-profits in British Columbia. (Black Press Media file photo)

Thousands of non-profit organizations across of multiple sectors will be able to apply for $60 million in additional grants from the provincial government.

Premier David Eby announced the additional funding Monday (Oct. 30) at the provincial legislature. Minister of Social Development Sheila Malcolmson and Megan Dykeman, parliamentary secretary for community development and non- profits, joined him at the event.

More than 31,000 non-profit organizations employing about 335,000 people operate in B.C. and perform a wide variety of functions on behalf of government.

