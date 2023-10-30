B.C. antes up another $60 million for non-profits

Thousands of non-profit organizations across of multiple sectors will be able to apply for $60 million in additional grants from the provincial government.
Premier David Eby announced the additional funding Monday (Oct. 30) at the provincial legislature. Minister of Social Development Sheila Malcolmson and Megan Dykeman, parliamentary secretary for community development and non- profits, joined him at the event.
More than 31,000 non-profit organizations employing about 335,000 people operate in B.C. and perform a wide variety of functions on behalf of government.
