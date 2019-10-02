Ivan Coyote. Coyote was in Smithers on Sept. 17 where they gave a presentation at the Old Church as part of their “Small Towns, Short Stories” tour, sponsored by the Northwest Library Federation (NWLF). (Photo Credit: Emily Cooper Photography)

Award-winning author stops by Smithers on northern tour

Ivan Coyote told The Interior News about their newest book Rebent Sinner, released on Oct. 1

Speaking to a packed room at the Old Church on Sept. 17, award-winning author Ivan Coyote entertained an audience with anecdotes from their life.

Some were endearing, such as the tales of their grandmother recycling candy.

Others, while still humorous at times, touched upon more serious tones, like the story about a man in a store wanting a “woman’s opinion” on how a hat looked on them.

Coyote was in Smithers as part of their “Small Towns, Short Stories” tour which was sponsored by the Northwest Library Federation (NWLF).

They also gave a presentation to students at Smithers Secondary School (SSS).

Coyote said most of the work was done by Melissa Sawatsky, who works at the Smithers Public Library and is the director of the NWLF.

“It was a mixture of school shows and library gigs,” they said. “So, I did Dease Lake, Prince Rupert, Terrace Hazleton, Kitimat, Smithers, Houston — I hope I’m not forgetting anywhere — and then finished in Prince George to begin the residency at the University of Northern B.C.”

They also told The Interior News a little bit about their newest book Rebent Sinner, which is scheduled for release Oct. 1.

Coyote said the title came long before the book was ever written.

“Someone used to hand letter these signs that said ‘repent sinner’ and leave them all over scattered all over the sort of downtown Vancouver and the Downtown Eastside under people’s windshield wipers.

“I got one left on my truck years and years ago and they were hand lettered and this one looked like maybe someone had bumped her or she had shifted her elbow or something and the P in repent had a little stick sticking out of the top and when I first looked at it — and I’d seen many of these signs over the years — it looked like it said ‘rebent sinner’ instead of ‘repent sinner’. And so I thought rebent sinner, hmm, I like it.”

The sign would sit atop Coyote’s writing desk for years and years, and they said whenever they looked at it they would always think to themself it would make a great title for a book.

“Every time I looked at it I thought rebent sinner has so much more interesting connotations for me than repent sinner.

“So the title sort of started before the book actually did.”

In its description, Rebent Sinner is described as a set of “beguiling and revealing stories of what it means to be trans and non-binary today, at a time in their life when they must carry the burden of heartbreaking history with them, while combatting those who would misgender them or deny their very existence”.

“There’s sort of an essay thread that’s kind of similar to a Twitter thread but they’re longer essays but they’re sort of related, so I linked them together because they’re part of a family of stories.

“And then there’s a lot of these short, short, short pieces which I which I sort of gathered in piles and clustered according to theme, so one of them is blood. … one of them is ‘market’ one of them is ‘street’ one of them is ‘to and from’ which is letters and responses … there’s ‘show and tell’ which is about stuff that happened like at gigs and after gigs and in the signing lineup.”

Currently Coyote is working on a murder mystery.

“[It’s] based on sort of two stories that are rooted in my real life growing up in Whitehorse, so it’s set in the Yukon.”

Currently Coyote is finishing up a three-week residency at the University of Northern B.C.

And while they’ve enjoyed their time on the road, they are also ready to head home.

“I’ve actually been away from home since June 1, so it’s been a really long stretch of road. I’m ready to go home.”

Previous story
Annual not-profit burger cookoff ready to grill up a storm

Just Posted

Annual not-profit burger cookoff ready to grill up a storm

The event will pit members of HRSS and Work B.C. head-to-head in a burger-making challenge

Mining supply chain injects $36M into Smithers economy

Mining Association releases 2018 data showing huge impact of mining in the province

EDITORIAL: We wish we could offer climate strikers more

The Interior News is pessimmistic about meaningful climate action

Smithers Public Library plans ‘Candi-Dating’ event for Oct. 16

The speed-date-style event gives participants three minutes with many of the riding’s federal candidates

Award-winning author stops by Smithers on northern tour

Ivan Coyote told The Interior News about their newest book Rebent Sinner, released on Oct. 1

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

Canada among the top countries for millennials to live and work: survey

Canada was ranked the second best country to live and work as a millenial, according to a new index.

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Most Read