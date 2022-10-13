Average home sale price skyrockets in Smithers

Number of units sold go down in first nine months of 2022 as prices soar

Smithers saw the sharpest increase in average home sale prices in northern B.C. in the first nine months of 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

The average selling price of homes in Smithers through the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) skyrocketed compared to the same period in 2021, indicate the last statistics from the B.C. Northern Real Estate Board.

As of September 30, 140 properties worth $69 million sold via MLS at an average selling price of $548,821 compared to 187 properties worth $69.3 million with an average of $398,707 in the first nine months of 2021.

That gave Smithers the highest average prices in the North so far this year, even over Prince George at $527, 579.

There were 51 properties of all types available for purchase through MLS in the Smithers area at the end of September.

This reflects a trend throughout the North of fewer properties changing hands, but at higher prices. Only Fort Nelson and Kitimat saw decreases in the average home sale price.

But while the trend is evident everywhere down to 100 Mile House, the Smithers jump of roughly 38 per cent was the second sharpest increase. Only Burns Lake saw a greater incline at 43 per cent.

Across the whole north total sales through MLS dropped considerably for the first nine months of this year compared to the same period in 2021.

While 5,306 properties sold to the end of September last year worth $1.9 billion, the number dropped to 4,141 properties worth $1.7 billion for the same period this year.

“Sales in the B.C. northern region fell to below pre-pandemic levels for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis,” reported the real estate board.

“Within the quarter, sales fell sharply, and in September were at their lowest level since 2010 on a seasonally adjusted basis.”

The real estate board said that average sales prices are dropping and days on the market are increasing at a gradual pace.

“As the Bank of Canada continues tightening, albeit at a slower pace going forward, we anticipate that mortgage rates will continue to drag on prices and sales,” it added.

With files from Thom Barker