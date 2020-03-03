Avalanche closes Hwy 37A into Stewart

No vehicles were damaged

Single-lane alternating traffic is currently in effect on Hwy 37A near Stewart following an avalanche this weekend that left the main passage submerged under snow.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) in an email to the Terrace Standard, a large avalanche hit Hwy 37A at Strohm Bridge, approximately 30 km east of Stewart, during avalanche control work in the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 29.

The ministry maintenance contractor then had crew work throughout the night to clear the snow, which was 10 metres high in some spots.

There was no damage to the highway or vehicles

READ MORE: Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

The highway remained closed until noon Sunday, Mar. 1, which it then reopened to single-lane alternating traffic.

A spokesperson for MOTI writes the snow has since been cleared to allow for two lanes of traffic but as a precaution is continuing with single-lane traffic as a large boulder on the curb, carried in by the avalanche, remains a risk.

The boulder is expected to be removed later this week.

The public is encouraged to monitor DriveBC for the most up to date information regarding Hwy 37A between Meziadin and Stewart.

 


