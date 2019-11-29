Attempted murder case closed without sentencing

Ronald Fowler, convicted in March of trying to kill his Two Mile neighbour, died Nov. 12

A 2017 Hazelton attempted murder case came to an unusual end this morning at the B.C. Supreme Court in Smithers.

In what was originally scheduled to be a sentencing, the case was abated (closed) because Ronald Fowler—who was convicted by a jury in March for trying to kill his Two Mile neighbour George Parent with a handgun—died in the interim.

Prosecutor Paul Backhouse read into the record a report from New Hazelton RCMP Staff Sgt. Steve Vince, who was a witness at the trial, officially confirming Mr. Fowler is dead.

“On Nov. 12, 2019 at approximately 8:05 hours, Ron Fowler was found deceased on Hulki Drive in Fraser Lake,” the report stated.

It noted Fowler was struck by a tractor-trailer. A police investigation into how and why the collision occurred is ongoing.

Justice David Masuhara, appearing by telephone, expressed sympathy.

“That’s very unfortunate for Mr. Fowler and his family,” the judge said.

Previous story
There were 96,000 crashes in B.C. parking lots in 2018, ICBC says
Next story
UPDATE | Two suspects arrested following police chase in Terrace

Just Posted

UPDATE | Two suspects arrested following police chase in Terrace

Two police cruisers and a civilian vehicle were damaged

Resident and COs rescue deer from Seymour Lake

The mule deer buck fell through the thin ice yesterday afternoon

First occupancy of CGL Houston camp expected for July 2020

Clearing the 78-kilometre pipeline section between Houston and Hazelton scheduled to start January

SkeenaWild Film and Photo Festival announces 2019 winners

The festival celebrated 10 years

B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Layoffs focus of B.C. legislature’s final day of 2019

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating

Investigators working to determine timeline leading to man’s death

Most Read