Atrill sworn in as Smithers mayor

Mika Meyer also takes oath of office to become sixth Smithers councillor

Gladys Atrill has been officially sworn in as Smithers mayor.

At a ceremony during a special meeting of council Nov. 3, Judge Wendy Bernt oversaw the installation of both Atrill and Coun. Mika Meyer.

Atrill becomes only the second female mayor in the town’s history.

She defeated challenger Joe Bramsleven in a byelection Oct. 17.

Meyer prevailed over three other candidates, Colin Bateman, Randy Bell and Sam Raven for the sixth councillor position, which became vacant when Atrill stepped down to run for mayor.

The only other functions of the special meeting were to designate a deputy mayor and assign council members to internal and external committees and boards.

Coun. Casda Thomas — who has been acting mayor since Atrill resigned in August — was named deputy mayor.

Councillors Meyer and Frank Wray will sit on the Fall Fair management committee with Coun. Lorne Benson as alternate.

Thomas will attend Advisory Planning Commission meetings with Benson as an alternate.

Coun. John Buikema was appointed to the Smithers Public Library Board.

Standing committee appointments included Atrill, Meyer and Benson to the Smithers District Transit Committee and Councillors Greg Brown and Buikema to the Finance Committee as chair and vice chair respectively.

Other external committee and board appointments:

Access Smithers Society – Atrill

Bulkley Valley Museum – Wray

Bulkley Valley Lakes District Airshed Management Society – Brown

Chamber of Commerce – Benson

Cycle 16 Society – Brown

Smithers Art Gallery – Meyer

Dze L K’ant Friendship Center, National Indigenous Peoples Day Committee – Brown

Smithers Skate Park Society – Buikema

Telkwa Coal Working Group – Atrill, Wray

Smithers Health Committee – Thomas, Meyer (alternate)

Bulkley Valley Regional Pool and Recreation Centre Advisory Committee – Brown, Buikema

Municipal Insurance Association – Benson

North West Regional Advisory Committee (Northern Development Initiative Trust) – Atrill

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako – Atrill

North West Regional Hospital District – Atrill

The first regular meeting of council with the new mayor and full slate of councillors will be Nov. 10.

Mika Meyer, left, takes the councillor’s oath of office during a special meeting of town council at the municipal office on Aldous St. Nov.3 with Judge Wendy Bernt presiding and Coun. John Buikema looking on. (Deb Meissner photo)