Atrill sworn in as Smithers mayor

Gladys Atrill has been officially sworn in as Smithers mayor.
At a ceremony during a special meeting of council Nov. 3, Judge Wendy Bernt oversaw the installation of both Atrill and Coun. Mika Meyer.
Atrill becomes only the second female mayor in the town’s history.
She defeated challenger Joe Bramsleven in a byelection Oct. 17.
Meyer prevailed over three other candidates, Colin Bateman, Randy Bell and Sam Raven for the sixth councillor position, which became vacant when Atrill stepped down to run for mayor.
The only other functions of the special meeting were to designate a deputy mayor and assign council members to internal and external committees and boards.
Coun. Casda Thomas — who has been acting mayor since Atrill resigned in August — was named deputy mayor.
Councillors Meyer and Frank Wray will sit on the Fall Fair management committee with Coun. Lorne Benson as alternate.
Thomas will attend Advisory Planning Commission meetings with Benson as an alternate.
Coun. John Buikema was appointed to the Smithers Public Library Board.
Standing committee appointments included Atrill, Meyer and Benson to the Smithers District Transit Committee and Councillors Greg Brown and Buikema to the Finance Committee as chair and vice chair respectively.
Other external committee and board appointments:
Access Smithers Society – Atrill
Bulkley Valley Museum – Wray
Bulkley Valley Lakes District Airshed Management Society – Brown
Chamber of Commerce – Benson
Cycle 16 Society – Brown
Smithers Art Gallery – Meyer
Dze L K’ant Friendship Center, National Indigenous Peoples Day Committee – Brown
Smithers Skate Park Society – Buikema
Telkwa Coal Working Group – Atrill, Wray
Smithers Health Committee – Thomas, Meyer (alternate)
Bulkley Valley Regional Pool and Recreation Centre Advisory Committee – Brown, Buikema
Municipal Insurance Association – Benson
North West Regional Advisory Committee (Northern Development Initiative Trust) – Atrill
Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako – Atrill
North West Regional Hospital District – Atrill
The first regular meeting of council with the new mayor and full slate of councillors will be Nov. 10.