Kirsten Patrick (right) and her boyfriend Floyd Hyzins (left) pictured outside where their tents used to be at Highway 16 and King. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Atrill says Town’s offer to help those living in tents at Hwy 16 and King find housing still stands

The Town removed the tents at Nov. 15 after previously removing a number of other tents in October

Following the Nov. 15 removal of a number of tents four individuals had been using as a home for eight months, deputy mayor Gladys Atrill took to Facebook to address the events.

“The removal of the tents at the corner of King and Main St has resulted in a strong and understandable reaction from many,” said Atrill in a Nov. 26 Facebook post.

“It is hard to think about those who go into winter without good housing, or no housing.”

She said the Town and social service agencies have been working — on several fronts — to increase housing options for those in Smithers who are most in need.

But in her post Atrill also noted this issue is one that has occurred in the past and when these camps are situated near residential neighbourhoods it can be a recipe for divisiveness.

READ MORE: Town removes homeless camp at King St and Hwy 16

“When a homeless camp sets up adjacent to a neighbourhood tension builds,” said Atrill.

“So in some ways this is not a new story in Smithers, though for the individuals affected the story is new and very personal.

“For several months residents who live near this site asked the Town and Council for help. They described a situation that left them unable to enjoy their property, fearful for their safety, and the safety of their children and grandchildren.”

Atrill said Smithers Town Council directed staff to work with the people living in both camps (while a number of tents were cleared on Nov. 15, an additional camp in close proximity to this was removed in early October) to help them find housing.

She added in the case of the tents removed on Nov. 15, town staff had been informed they were abandoned and had been asked to clean up the site.

“It was sadly discovered after the clean up began that the tent owners had not abandoned them,” said Atrill, adding staff offered to assist the individuals in finding housing.

“That offer remains in place,” she said.

According to Atrill, personal belongings gathered by staff during removal are in storage, and will be returned.

She ended the post by acknowledging the situation as one that has been difficult for a number of different parties.

“Our staff met with Friendship Centre staff yesterday to discuss how our organizations can work together on creating new networking opportunities, with the homeless and organizations assisting the homeless, in order to strengthen the lines of communication … to prevent situations like this from occurring in the future.

“This is a difficult story in all ways. People are homeless. It is getting cold. All residents want safe neighbourhoods. If you can help someone, please do. If you have ideas on how to make things better, please let us know.”

Kirsten Patrick, her boyfriend Floyd Hyzins, her mom Marina and her mom’s boyfriend Daniel previously told The Interior News they had been staying at the site for eight months.

READ MORE: Town cleans up homeless camp

Patrick said they had not abandoned the site.

“It breaks my heart,” she said. “My mom was expecting to come home to our home that we have been in for eight months. They took it away without giving us any warning or anything … especially with my sister’s stuff in there.”

Patrick’s sister Jessica died at the age of 18 in 2018. The investigation into her death is ongoing.

“It literally went to the dump,” added Patrick. “My baby sister’s big picture that we had from her funeral last year and her wallet. That was the last thing we had from her. It really hurts, it was the only thing we had.”

Bylaw officer Matt Davey previously told The Interior News he attempted to put aside any re-usable items or things that may be of further use into his truck. However he also said clean-up crews did not conduct a thorough search of the tents due to possible risks of contaminants being present.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bulkley Valley locals look to launch traffic control business
Next story
Trans Mountain pipeline will be the ‘best darn pipeline in the world,’ says CEO

Just Posted

Premier honours Smithers hydrologist with Legacy Award

David Wilford has been with the forestry ministry for 45 years

Vaping a real drag on student health, parents hear at Nov. 26 presentation

The event was billed as a chance to inform parents about the risks associated with teen vape use

Resident urges Town to create citizens’ climate council

In a letter to council Tina Portman says other jurisdictions have built similar “citizen assemblies”

Atrill says Town’s offer to help those living in tents at Hwy 16 and King find housing still stands

The Town removed the tents at Nov. 15 after previously removing a number of other tents in October

Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence

A Prince Rupert man convicted in the deaths of his foster parents… Continue reading

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Meat prices will increase the most, the report suggests

Vancouver police officer fined $1,500 after hitting pedestrian

Officer was driving an unmarked SUV and pedestrian ended up with serious injuries

Kelowna filmmaker reflects on one-of-a-kind North Korea hockey documentary

Nigel Edwards’ Closing the Gap: Hockey in North Korea film premieres Dec. 5 at Whistler Film Festival

White Rock only B.C. community where female police officers outnumber men

Provincially, only 24 per cent of officers are women; nationally, that number drops to 22 per cent.

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Locomotive engineer killed in ‘accident’ at CP Railway yard in Coquitlam

Man had been with the company for 32 years

Trans Mountain pipeline will be the ‘best darn pipeline in the world,’ says CEO

Pipeline expansion is expected to take 30 to 36 months to build

VIDEO: B.C. researchers to offer low-cost prosthetic hands

The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America

Most Read