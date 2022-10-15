Atrill re-elected mayor of Smithers

New council will feature four newcomers

Gladys Atrill is running for mayor in the 2022 Smithers municipal election. (Submitted photo) Gladys Atrill has been re-elected mayor of Smithers in the municipal election. held Oct. 15 (Submitted photo)

Preliminary 2022 Smithers municipal election result indicate incumbent Gladys Atrill has retained the mayor’s office over challenger Murray Hawse.

Following the general vote today, Atrill garnered 983 votes compared to Hawse’s 772.

Voter turnout was very low at 43.5 per cent of eligible voters.

Throughout the campaign Atrill stood by council’s past record while Hawse ran on a platform of fiscal restraint and accountablity.

Also on the ballot were nine candidates for six council positions.

Both of the incumbent councillors, Frank Wray and John Buikema retained their seats, so there will be four new faces at the table when the new council is sworn in. Nov. 8.

Wray received the most votes at 1,312 (74.1 per cent)

Atrill’s new council will comprise Wray, Buikema, Calvin Elliott, Laura Leonard (Stanton), Genevieve Paterson and Sam Raven.

Smithers council preliminary voting results (in alphabetical order):

Nick Briere 662

John Buikema 1,095

Calvin Elliott 985

Adam Koch 560

Laura Leonard 975

Jason McCrindle 584

Genevieve Paterson 779

Sam Raven 844

Frank Wray 1,312

For School District 54 (Bulkley Valley) four contenders battled for three Smithers/Glentanna/Driftwood (Zone 2) trustees positions with Floyd Krishan, Frank Farrell and Jason Krauskopf being elected.

In Zones 1 (Lake Kathlyn/Evelyn/Witset) and 3 (Telkwa/Quick) unopposed candidates will be acclaimed. For Zone 1 Ann P. Michell will be the trustee and for Zone 3 it is Kristina Graham.

On the Regional District side of the ticket, Stoney Stoltenberg ran unopposed and will be acclaimed as Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako director for Electoral Area A (Smithers).

MORE TO COME

Election 2022