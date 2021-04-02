Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after providing doses to customers at the Junction Chemist. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

AstraZeneca vaccine doses ready for use as Canada approves U.S. manufacturing sites

More than 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are on their way to provinces

More than 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are on their way to provinces now that Health Canada has authorized the U.S. sites where they were made.

It remains to be seen how many Canadians will be eager to get them, as part of the fallout from Monday’s decision to pause the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for anyone under the age of 55 pending more analysis on the risk of blood clots.

There were signs in British Columbia Wednesday that many won’t need convincing.

Long lineups formed outside pharmacies that began administering the doses to people over 55 for the first time, after the province’s initial plan to direct it to essential workers was felled by the pause on giving it to younger Canadians.

Ontario is ramping up its AstraZeneca rollout this weekend, doubling the number of pharmacies that will get it, and expanding the age from 60 to 64 years old to 55 to 64.

Most provinces say they have used up almost their entire supply of the first 500,000 doses delivered last month, including the 300,000 doses that expire Friday.

