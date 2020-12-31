Arrest made in pre-Christmas Smithers home invasion

An 88-year-old woman was hospitalized after being bear-sprayed in the face Dec. 18

Police have made an arrest related to a Dec. 18 home invasion in Smithers which sent an 88-year-old woman to hospital.

Smithers Sgt. Kevin Christensen says a first suspect is currently being processed and RCMP are actively seeking a second suspect.

When officers arrived at the home at approximately 2:30 a.m. they found the woman in distress from being bear-sprayed in the face.

The woman was coughing and suffering from mouth irritation as a result of the spray being used and taken to hospital for medical treatment,” a Dec. 21 press release stated.

It added that nothing appeared to be missing from the home, but Christensen said the crime was more serious than initially reported as several items were taken from the home.

RCMP made extensive patrols of the area that morning seeking a suspect seen leaving the home and described as small in stature and wearing dark clothing.

The investigation is ongoing involving three detachments, Christensen said.

More to come.

New Hazelton RCMP seek help locating fugitives

Front-line workers owed ‘debt of gratitude,’ GG says in year-end message



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter