Bovill Square was vandalized again this week. Town crews quickly cleaned up. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Arrest made after Bovill Square was vandalized again

The stage was once again the centre of someone’s tags

RCMP have made an arrest after Bovill Square was vandalized earlier this week.

Logan Solonas has been charged with three counts of mischief and more charges are pending approval by the BC Prosecution Service.

“The members did a great job of investigation and by the afternoon we had an individual in custody,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Smaill.

Sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, the stage at the corner of Broadway and Main Street was covered in graffiti and it appears someone burnt something in the middle of it.

Town crews were on the scene quickly and started to clean it up on Tuesday.

This is the second time in less than two years that Bovill Square has been tagged.

Mayor Gladys Attrill said it is disheartening to see.

“The square has been something that we at the Town have been trying to activate again, trying to get people to use the square,” she said. “It’s very disappointing and very upsetting to see that action.”

She added there hasn’t been any discussion about putting up security cameras there.

