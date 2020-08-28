(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

An Army aircraft crashed off Southern California during a routine training exercise, killing two soldiers and injuring three, the military said Friday.

The Army Special Operations Command released a statement saying the aircraft went down Thursday in the vicinity of Coronado, which is just off San Diego, and officials are investigating what happened. Officials declined to give any other details.

The Army said it will release more information once the families of those killed are notified.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of the deceased,” the statement said.

In July, eight Marines and one sailor were killed off San Clemente Island, about 70 miles (113 kilometres) west of Coronado, when their seafaring tank sank as they were returning to their Navy ship as part of a routine training.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

California

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Just Posted

On the road again: New BV Taxi accepts first fare

Smithers’ resurrected cab service up and running with three vehicles as of Aug. 27

Smithers local health area has recorded five cases of COVID-19 since pandemic began

Province releases local health area data for the first time

Chamber schedules all-candidates meeting for Smithers mayoral byelection

Nominations open Sept. 1, forum to be held Oct 1, voting to take place Oct. 17

No Frills introduces mandatory mask policy for customers

As of Aug. 29, masks will be required for shopping with exceptions per provincial guidelines

School District 54’s back-to-school plan approved: Here’s what to expect

Hand hygiene, learning groups and screening, among the many new protocols to be implemented

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Province now up to 974 active coronavirus infections

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

Games were postponed due to protest racial injustice

WestJet says refusal to wear a mask could mean travel ban for a year

The policy will be applicable to all WestJet flights as well its budget subsidiary Swoop

WestJet starts sharing passenger information for COVID-19

B.C. again intervenes in federal jurisdiction to contain virus

TikTok celebrities criminally charged after LA house parties

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges

Goat knows how to float in Okanagan

Vernon ultra-athlete Shanda Hill took her pet goat paddleboarding over the weekend

Most Read