Members of the British Columbia Forest Service pick up their bags after being dropped off by a Sea King in support of OP LENTUS, British Colombia, 21 August, 2018. Photo by Cpl Jeffrey Clement 19 Wing Imaging © 2018, DND-MDN Canada

Armed forces converge on Smithers

Local airport staging ground for firefighting support

Canadian Armed Forces members from six bases across the country converged on Smithers last week, part of the federal response to the provincial government’s request for assistance in dealing with the multitude of wildfires in B.C. this year.

In all, 35 personnel arrived, a complement that included aircrew for three aircraft, aircraft mechanics, ground service personnel, support staff and headquarters personnel.

The closest personnel came from Canadian Forces Based (CFB) Comox and CFB on Vancouver Island and the farthest from CFB Shearwater in Nova Scotia.

Other personnel came from CFB Cold Lake in Alberta, CFB Trenton in Ontario and CFB Bagotville in Quebec.

The aircraft arriving in Smithers were a CH 124 Sea King helicopter, a CH 146 Griffon helicopter and a multi—engine CC 130J Hercules transport.

The Sea King and the Griffon both flew out of Terrace last week as well, flying firefighters and equipment to Dease Lake and to Watson Lake.

 

Top, a Canadian Armed Forces CC 130J Hercules transport is based in Smithers, part of the federal response to the wildfire situation. It’s being used to move firefighters and equipment. This photo shows some Australian firefighters being moved from Smithers to Abbotsford after a couple of weeks on the fire line. 19 Wing Public Affairs Photo

CH-146 Griffon takes off from Smithers airport in support firefiighting operations in the region. Canadian Armed Forces personnel from across the country are based at the Smithers airport. Cpl Jeffrey Clement Photo

Previous story
Travellers complain about rude, disrespectful Canadian border officers
Next story
Searches continue for two inmates after separate escapes from B.C. prison

Just Posted

Wildfires may prevent some B.C. kids from heading back to school

The Ministry of Education is working with Emergency Management BC to ensure kids are safe tomorrow

Shovel Lake wildfire not expected to grow further

One of the province’s largest forest fires was hit with scattered showers overnight

Quiz: How much do you really know about Labour Day?

Take this interactive quiz to find out how much you know about labour in Canada and around the world.

Pipeline company calls Smithers challenger “vexatious”

Smithers resident Michael Sawyer out to “frustrate” liquefied natural gas industry

Armed forces converge on Smithers

Local airport staging ground for firefighting support

Back to school: Kids talk social media, the web and slang words

Kids and teens open about social media and online life

Police recover body of missing Kamloops jet skier

The man crashed more than one month ago

B.C. climber injured at Skaha Bluffs rescued after seven hours

A woman fell approximately 60 feet into a cave at the South Okanagan provincial park near Penticton

Ontario teachers’ union takes legal action to fight repeal of ‘15 sex-ed curriculum

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government has warned there will be consequences for teachers who use the modernized version of the lesson plan.

Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler gets $41.25M five-year extension

The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have signed captain Blake Wheeler to a five-year contract extension worth $41.25 million, with an average annual value of $8.25 million.

Travellers complain about rude, disrespectful Canadian border officers

The Canada Border Services Agency faced more than 100 founded complaints from travellers last year.

Searches continue for two inmates after separate escapes from B.C. prison

Mission RCMP continue to search for two escaped inmates.

Calgary motorcycle racer becomes Edmonton-area track’s first fatality

Sean Henderson is being remembered as a skilled and passionate road racer.

Injured B.C. woman rescued from deep cave after fall

Emergency responders were sent out to rescue a climber in Penticton

Most Read