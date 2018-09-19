Area restrictions rescinded in northwest B.C.

The orders will be rescinded Sept. 19 at noon

  • Sep. 19, 2018 1:30 a.m.
  • News

Effective at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, all area restriction orders that are in effect in the Northwest Fire Centre will be rescinded.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, these area restriction orders were implemented to protect public safety and to avoid any interference with wildfire control activities.

Hunters, recreationalists and anyone else heading into the backcountry should use caution when travelling in areas affected by wildfires, since there may be safety hazards present. These hazards could include:

– Danger trees (fire-damaged trees that have become unstable and could fall over without warning);

– Ash pits, which may be hard to detect and can remain hot long after the flames have died down;

– Unstable soils and terrain;

– Increased potential for landslides or rock falls;

– Damaged trails or irregular trail surfaces;

– Increased water runoff, which could lead to flooding or debris flows; and

– Damaged fencing, which could allow livestock to enter roadways.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian tobacco exec pushes back against vaping health concerns
Next story
Province announces 74 new French teaching spots at SFU, UBC

Just Posted

Convicted animal abuser Catherine Adams faces breach of probation charge in Quesnel

Adams is scheduled to consult counsel in Quesnel Oct. 9, after breaching ban from owning animals

Area restrictions rescinded in northwest B.C.

The orders will be rescinded Sept. 19 at noon

Spirit North funding annoucement now expected any day

Indigenous Services Canada annouces new timeline for funding annoucement

First Nations also worried about LNG pipeline challenge

The elected bands already have contracts lined up should the project proceed.

Doerksen’s engaging style keeps concert crowd warm

PHOTOS: Rain didn’t keep everyone away from the Fall Fairgrounds concert with the Juno winner.

VIDEO: Messages of hope, encouragement line bars of B.C. bridge

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Around the BCHL: Nanaimo Clippers acquire defenceman from Langley Rivermen

Around the BCHL is a look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

B.C. co-op develops tech to help prevent ODs, especially for alone users

Brave Technology has been awarded $200,000 in the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge

Recent jump in U.S. butter imports? All smooth, says Canadian dairy farmers

U.S. farmers recently enjoyed extra access to the Canadian market

Potential replacements for Phoenix pay system to start testing soon: Brison

Testing of prototypes to replace troubled federal pay system will begin within weeks

Nanaimo’s Tilray Inc. briefly the world’s largest cannabis company

The company, only listed in the US, nearly reached $300 in afternoon trading on Wednesday

Woman who helped kidnap Elizabeth Smart released from prison

Smart was 14 years old when she was snatched from her Salt Lake City home in 2002 by street preacher Brian David Mitchell

New York books editor out after backlash over Jian Ghomeshi essay

Ian Buruma, who was appointed as editor of the New York Review of Books in late 2017, no longer works for the publication

B.C. couple plans sustainable, zero-waste life in the Shuswap

Plan includes building a tiny house before the snow flies

Most Read