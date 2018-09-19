Area restrictions rescinded in northwest B.C.

The orders will be rescinded Sept. 19 at noon

Effective at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, all area restriction orders that are in effect in the Northwest Fire Centre will be rescinded.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, these area restriction orders were implemented to protect public safety and to avoid any interference with wildfire control activities.

Hunters, recreationalists and anyone else heading into the backcountry should use caution when travelling in areas affected by wildfires, since there may be safety hazards present. These hazards could include:

– Danger trees (fire-damaged trees that have become unstable and could fall over without warning);

– Ash pits, which may be hard to detect and can remain hot long after the flames have died down;

– Unstable soils and terrain;

– Increased potential for landslides or rock falls;

– Damaged trails or irregular trail surfaces;

– Increased water runoff, which could lead to flooding or debris flows; and

– Damaged fencing, which could allow livestock to enter roadways.

