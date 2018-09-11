Area restriction order in effect for Crown land near Nadina Lake Fire

Evacuation alert partially rescinded for this fire

An area restriction order is now in effect for Crown land in the vicinity of the Nadina Lake Fire.

The Nadina Lake fire covers about 86,766 hectares on the south side of Francois Lake. There are 102 firefighting personnel on site today, assisted by 44 pieces of heavy equipment.

According to the provincial government, this area restriction was implemented to protect public safety, avoid interference with fire suppression efforts and assist with wildfire rehabilitation work.

This area restriction order applies to all Crown land outlined on the map that is available online at http://ow.ly/y8LZ30lMhHP

Under this order, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area only in the course of:

– Travelling to or from his or her principle residence, that is not under an evacuation order;

– Travelling to or from leased property for the purposes of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property, that is not under an evacuation order;

– Travelling as a person acting in an official capacity;

– Travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities;

– Using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act;

– Engaging and/or participating in a commercial activity within the regular course of the person’s business or employment; and

– Engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock management on private or leased property.

This area restriction will remain in place until noon on Oct. 31, 2018, or until the order is rescinded.

READ MORE: Area restriction order in place for Island Lake Fire

Evacuation alert partially rescinded

The evacuation alert issued on Aug. 30 for the area on the north side of Francois Lake – from the Glacier Forest Service Road (FSR) to the Parrott FSR and Mount Colley Road – is rescinded in its entirety.

An evacuation alert and evacuation order for the Nadina Lake Fire remain in place on the south side of Francois Lake at this time.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism
Next story
VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Just Posted

Port Edward did not receive LNG support letter

Port Edward leadership says it supports 14 mayors responding to northwest B.C. LNG challenge

Special Bulkley Valley cold weather statement

Environment Canada put out a special weather statement calling for frost the next few nights.

Smithers fire ban over

Cool and rain makes campfires cool again.

Area restriction order in effect for Crown land near Nadina Lake Fire

Evacuation alert partially rescinded for this fire

Better northwestern B.C. cell service wanted

UBCM action called crucial for health and safety of travellers

Vigilante B.C. motorsports dealer takes back stolen motorcycle

Owner of Pride Motorsports on Vancouver Island shares live video of recovery operation

B.C. cities formally call on province to replace Greyhound

Company will pull bus service from western Canada this fall

U.S., Canadian researchers consider capturing ailing orca J50

Southern resident killer whale, who swims along B.C. coast, has been focus since August

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties finish Amazing Race Canada in second place

Brother and sister work in Williams Lake and Langley RCMP detachments

White powder sent to B.C. law office tests positive for flour

Police in Greater Victoria are still waiting for full test results from hazmat incident

This B.C. cat keeps stealing people’s laundry by the piles

Fluffy grey “cat burglar” on the prowl for women’s clothes in the Lower Mainland

Lack of government funding leaves B.C. double amputee struggling

Jean Moulton filled out the paperwork, but the program to build ramps at her home is out of cash.

Federal government warning Canadians to avoid travel to areas bracing for storms

Governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have issued mandatory evacuation orders

Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant

Dr. Daniel Borsuk performed the feat on Maurice Desjardins, world’s oldest face transplant recipient

Most Read