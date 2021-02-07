Arctic air mass to bring deep freeze to Bulkley Valley

Coldest temperatures of the winter to be in place across province by Monday

It is about to get very cold.

Environment Canada issued a Special Weather Statement for the Bulkley Valley and northern B.C. this weekend.

Arctic air will be moving into the area late Saturday with “much colder conditions” pushing across the B.C. Interior toward the coast for the remainder of the weekend.

The cold air mass will be in place “throughout the province by Monday, and persist for the remainder of the week.”

“Temperatures over the Interior regions will be 10 to 20 degrees below the seasonal average, while the coastal areas will be 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal, making for the coldest conditions seen this season.”

Current forecasts predict temperatures in the minus-30s by Wednesday morning.

There are currently no travel advisories in place.



