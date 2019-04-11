Bulkley Valley Aquatic Centre facility manager Tamara Gillis announced April 5 that the pool will be closed on Sundays starting April 14 due to low staffing levels. (Karissa Gall/Smithers Interior News)

Aquatic Centre pool closed on Sundays (again)

Bulkley Valley Aquatic Centre pool also reduced hours of operation in fall 2018 due to understaffing

The Bulkley Valley Aquatic Centre pool will be closed on Sundays starting April 14 due to low staffing levels.

The “Toonie Swim & Gym” on Sunday evenings will be affected by the closure, and the centre will instead offer a toonie swim on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., until further notice.

The pool also reduced its hours of operation in fall 2018 due to understaffing, a problem facility manager Tamara Gillis said they are trying to solve.

READ MORE: Staff shortage closes pool on Sundays

Gillis said part of the problem is that they have a record low number of high school lifeguards this year, with only one student currently working on the pool side of the centre.

Coun. Greg Brown also raised the closure at council’s regular meeting on April 9.

“I think that’s just another sector experiencing a crunch in human resources,” he said.

To attract more students and other people interested in a career in aquatics, Gillis told Interior News their board of directors recently increased the hourly wage for lifeguards to $17.

“Anyone thinking about becoming a lifeguard, please come talk with us,” she said. “You need to like being in the water, you need to like being physically fit and willing to put the time in to take the courses.

“Anybody who sets their mind to becoming a lifeguard can do it.”

To train new lifeguards and get back to normal operations, Gillis said their staff will be working with Houston Leisure Services to offer courses this spring and summer.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Horgan says Maple Ridge’s approach to housing homeless ‘make believe’
Next story
B.C. dental profession needs better self-regulation, expert says

Just Posted

Aquatic Centre pool closed on Sundays (again)

Bulkley Valley Aquatic Centre pool also reduced hours of operation in fall 2018 due to understaffing

Hungry Hill “phantom” grizzly bear will stay in Smithers

Town council voted to increase funding for a new airport diorama rather than ditch the famous bear

Public hearing to be held on rezoning of LB Warner site

Rezoning Main Street site to medium density residential expected to have high remediation costs

Benefit concert to build dormitory in Africa

Smithers family has special ties to Kenyan special needs and girls schools

Editorial

Two is too many

‘We are so happy we found you’: B.C. son meets father thanks to online DNA test

Father and son unite for the first time on April 4

Chamber manager retires

Heather Gallagher is moving on after 12 years as the Chamber’s executive director

Teen’s death at B.C. summer festival deemed accidental

Coroner’s Report indicates that the teen took MDA that she thought was ecstasy, suffered cardiac arrest

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

3,300 British Columbians register as organ donors in six days time

Green Shirt Day, in honour of the coined ‘Logan Boulet effect’ brings big surge in organ donors

B.C. dental profession needs better self-regulation, expert says

Secretive board concerned about dentists, not their patients

B.C. couple one of many left in limbo after adoption agency shutters

There are only two private adoption agencies left in British Columbia

Most of B.C.’s overdose victims face financial hardship before death: report

Statistics Canada data looks at tax information, social assistance income in last years of life

Most Read