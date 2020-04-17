April 16 update from local medical staff

We’re all starting to ask the same questions at this point, and one of the most pressing issues is how long we will be advised to socially distance. Truthfully, we still have few answers, considering it is new to us all.

However, we do now that it has been a long four weeks, which has brought a lot of uncertainty and change. One thing that hasn’t changed though, is the set of recommendations. Washing our hands, social distancing and self isolating are working!

You can see this in the number of positive cases BC is reporting, which are still on the rise, but they have slowed to a more manageable rate. In the words of Dr Bonnie Henry, “we are not at the end of our beginning yet,” meaning it is not time to relax or start bending the rules, this is our new normal for the time being. Various governing bodies have been in talks about returning to more normal activities. But so far, there are no set dates because they, like us, simply don’t know what the virus activity will be like in the coming weeks. It is as vitally important now as it was in the beginning to stay home.

This is getting increasingly difficult, we can see this, and feel this ourselves. The weather is getting warmer and we all want to be outside enjoying it. Do, go out and enjoy, just be sure you do so as a household unit or if you must, maintain physical distance and wear a mask. If we start slipping here, our numbers will climb, and they will climb fast.

We want to acknowledge all of you who are making these sacrifices in your lives and acknowledge the struggles they have caused. We see you and we hear you. And we need you to continue to social distance for the time being. With this said, if you are ill, feeling depressed, or are struggling in general, please call your family doctor for assistance. As always, your family doctor is here for you.

At the time of writing this, April 17, 2020, there are no known cases of COVID admitted to the hospital at BVDH.

“When you go out and see the empty streets, the empty stadiums, the empty train platforms, don’t say to yourself, ‘it looks like the end of the world.’ What you’re seeing is love in action. What you’re seeing, in that negative space, is how much we do care for each other. For our grandparents, for our immune-compromised brothers and sisters, for people we will never meet.

“People will lose jobs over this. Some will lose their businesses, and some will lose their lives. All the more reason to take a moment, when you’re out on your walk, or on your way to the store, or just watching the news, to look into the emptiness and marvel at all of the love.

“Let it fill and sustain you.

“It isn’t the end of the world. It is the most remarkable act of global solidarity we may ever witness.”

-Anonymous

Sincerely,

Dr. Kate Niethammer, Dr. Justin Flynn, and Dr. Darren Jakubec



