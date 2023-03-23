Councillor Sam Raven appointed to new Accessibility Advisory Committee. (Submitted photo)

Councillor Sam Raven appointed to new Accessibility Advisory Committee. (Submitted photo)

Appointments made for Accessibility Advisory Committee

The Town of Smithers’ Accessibility Advisory Committee is shaping up.

Smithers town council appointed 11 members of the public and one councillor to the committee at their regular meeting of council on March 14.

Wilma Wikkerink; Juanita Hagman; Isabelle Chernish; Danielle Rettie; Lisa Ambus; Ancia Schlemmert; Micaela McTavish; Brie McAloney; Laura Duursma; Richard Harris and Linda Bayes have been appointed to either two or three year terms. Councillor Sam Raven will also sit on the committee with Councillor Frank Wray as her alternate.

In a report to staff, David Schroeter said the people who applied provide a wide variety of expertise, lived experience and knowledge that will help the committee advance their mandate.

The town was hoping for at least one Indigenous community member but did not receive any applications from someone who self-identified as an Indigenous person. Schroeter said the town will continue to look for someone who does.

The committee was created earlier this year, to comply the Accessible British Columbia Act. The mandate of the Smithers Accessibility Committee is to work collaboratively with council and staff and the public to assess and improve community accessibility and inclusion with focus on the experiences of people with disabilities.

READ MORE NEWS: B.C. pharmacists gain increased discretion in prescribing

@MariscaDekkema
marisca.bakker@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fraud in B.C.: Developer twice convicted in U.S. leaves condo chaos in Langley
Next story
Pope Francis’s tour came with a minimum $55-million price tag for Ottawa

Just Posted

Dze L K'ant Housing Society Project slated for the old LB Warner site on Main Street between Tenth and Eleventh Avenues in Smithers. (Contributed photo)
Council questions lease for affordable housing project

File photo
Telkwa proposes 12 per cent tax increase

Smithers Secondary School Ski and Snowboard team at Provincials in Sun Peaks, Feb. 27 to March 1. (Submitted photo)
Smithers Secondary School Ski and Snowboard Teams bring home hardware from Sun Peaks

Muheim Witsuwit’en Drummers began the “Under the Big Top” Carnival on Ice by the Smithers Figure Skating Club March 17, in Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo)
‘Under the Big Top’ circus-themed showcase was presented by the Smithers Figure skating Club