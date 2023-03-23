Appointments made for Accessibility Advisory Committee

The Town of Smithers’ Accessibility Advisory Committee is shaping up.

Smithers town council appointed 11 members of the public and one councillor to the committee at their regular meeting of council on March 14.

Wilma Wikkerink; Juanita Hagman; Isabelle Chernish; Danielle Rettie; Lisa Ambus; Ancia Schlemmert; Micaela McTavish; Brie McAloney; Laura Duursma; Richard Harris and Linda Bayes have been appointed to either two or three year terms. Councillor Sam Raven will also sit on the committee with Councillor Frank Wray as her alternate.

In a report to staff, David Schroeter said the people who applied provide a wide variety of expertise, lived experience and knowledge that will help the committee advance their mandate.

The town was hoping for at least one Indigenous community member but did not receive any applications from someone who self-identified as an Indigenous person. Schroeter said the town will continue to look for someone who does.

The committee was created earlier this year, to comply the Accessible British Columbia Act. The mandate of the Smithers Accessibility Committee is to work collaboratively with council and staff and the public to assess and improve community accessibility and inclusion with focus on the experiences of people with disabilities.

