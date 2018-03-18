Anti-pipeline protestors blocked a tanker near Seattle Sunday. (Mosquito Fleet photo)

Anti-pipeline protestors block Kinder Morgan tanker near Seattle

Protest was spurred on by the 28 anti-Kinder Morgan activists arrested in Burnaby

Anti-Trans Mountain activists took their protest south of the border on Sunday as they tried to stop a Kinder Morgan tanker in the Seattle Harbour.

According to a release from Protect the Inlet, an anti-pipeline group, 30 kayakers are out in Seattle waters trying to stop the tanker from docking at Kinder Morgan’s terminal.

The kayakers belong to the Mosquito Fleet, a group of water-based direct action fleets that try to physically block fossil fuel-related activity.

“We refuse to let Kinder Morgan turn our Salish Sea into a fossil fuel super-highway. Their operations are already unacceptably dangerous. The last thing we need is to make matters 700 per cent worse,” said Mosquito Fleet’s Zara Greene.

“Such a massive increase in oil tanker traffic would not only jeopardize communities in B.C., but in Washington as well.”

Sunday’s action comes after 28 protestors were arrested in Burnaby and ahead of a week of planned pipeline protests in Metro Vancouver.

