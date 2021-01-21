Another 564 COVID-19 cases, mass vaccine plan coming Friday

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions as the pandemic reaches the one-year mark. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 spread and hospitalizations continued at a similar rate to the past week, with 564 new cases and no new outbreaks in the health care system.

A community cluster has been declared in the Williams Lake area, which has seen 215 cases since Jan. 1, 74 of them in surrounding Indigenous communities.

Hospitalization remains similar to recent weeks with 309 people in acute care and 68 in intensive care. There were 15 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours up to Jan. 21.

more to come…

