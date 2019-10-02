High Road Services Society building on Fulton Ave in Smithers, which will be the location of the organizations annual burger cook-off on Oct. 17. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Annual not-profit burger cookoff ready to grill up a storm

The event will pit members of HRSS and Work B.C. head-to-head in a burger-making challenge

If you’re a fan of Iron Chef you won’t want to miss the annual High Road Services Society (HRSS) burger cookoff this Oct. 17.

The event will pit members of HRSS and Work B.C. head-to-head in a burger-making challenge held out of the organization’s iKitchen, where they operate a number of cooking and catering programs that serve the community.

Both groups will get a chance to work on a custom, secret beef-based creation that will then be presented to a panel of judges.

HRSS Chief Operating Officer Geli McAloney said the event is always a blast and it’s always interesting to see the unique culinary creations the teams come up with.

“They make incredible burgers,” she said.

“They sit there and practice and then in the end the judges will decide who won, and then after that we have a little plaque we present to the winner.”

The event is designed to help raise awareness for the non-profit organization, which works with adults who have developmental disabilities.

After the winner is announced, McAloney said HRSS will be putting on a community barbecue.

“Everybody’s welcome to come and have a burger and enjoy the time.”

She said HRSS hopes people who come to participate also take the chance to learn a little more about the programs and services the non-profit offers.

“We made it a more public event [so] that people can come and see exactly what we do.”

This year’s Burger Cookoff will be held October 17 at the HRSS office located at 3439 Fulton Ave., beginning at 11 a.m.


