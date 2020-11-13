The Bulkley Valley Credit Union was named Business of the Year at the annual Smithers District Chamber of Commerce Community and Business Awards gala Nov. 16.

Annual Business and Community Awards to be presented virtually

The Chamber of Commerce says this year it is more important than ever to celebrate business

The annual community and business awards ceremony is going virtual.

The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce said in a press release it believes it is important, now more than ever, to recognize those who have contributed positively to our economy and community over the past year because of the global pandemic.

Nominations closed on October 26 and the Chamber received a total of 70 nominations across 13 award categories. A selection committee of seven individuals, from the Chamber Board of Directors, staff and a Town representative reviewed the nominations and write-ups received from the community.

Once the three finalists in each category were notified, the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce members were asked to vote for their favorite nominee per category, based on the award criteria. The voting closed on Nov. 13.

The virtual awards ceremony will be held on Nov. 25, at 5:00 p.m. via Zoom. (Meeting ID: 838 8569 0135 Passcode: 457003)

The chamber has also arranged a ceremony snack box from Riverside Kitchen for $15. The boxes can be preordered and picked up on the day from either Smithers Brewing Co. or The Bulkley Valley Brewery.

Last year, The Bulkley Valley Credit Union was named Business of the Year and the other top award, Business Person of the Year went to Avi Ranjan, owner of Subway. More than 200 people gathered for the gala in 2019.

FINALISTS 2020

Business of the Year:

• Free-Lance Automotive

• Smithers Feed Store

• The Sausage Factory

Business Person of the Year:

• Kathryn Johnson from Kathryn Johnson Notary Public Inc.

• Sherri Morgan from Fourth Ave On Main

• Scott Olesiuk from Glacier Toyota

Citizen/Volunteer of the Year:

• Matt Bruintjes

• Lisa O’Sullivan

• Luke Smith

Customer Service Excellence – Business:

• Heartstrings Home Decor & Gifts

• La Petite Spa Smithers

• Nature’s Pantry

Customer Service Excellence – Individual:

• MaryAnn Miller from Smithers Home Hardware

• Sherri Morgan from Fourth Ave On Main

• Emilie Schmidt from ReJar Zero Waste

Excellence in Education:

• Jonathan Boone from Bulkley Valley Christian School

• Kirsten Morgan from Canadian Ski Patrol Smithers Zone

• Perry Rath from Smithers Secondary School

Family Friendly Business of the Year:

• Hudson Bay Mountain

• UFO on Main

• Smithers Passage House

Home Based Business of the Year:

• Adventure Camp Tourism

• Bloom Esthetics

• Chef Brandi Collins (Riverside Kitchen Co.)

Major Contributor to the Arts & Culture:

• Smithers Community Radio CICK 93.9

• Perry Rath Arts

• Wet’suwet’en Native Arts

Public Service Excellence:

• Proton Foundation (Mark DeHoog)

• The Salvation Army Smithers BC Food Bank

• St James Soup Kitchen

Tourism Excellence Award:

• Frontier Steelhead Experience/Frontier Farwest

• Hudson Bay Mountain

• Oscar’s Source For Adventure

Young Entrepreneur of the Year:

• Nadine Huisman from Bloom Esthetics

• Hudson Olesiuk from See Thru Glass Cleaning

• Emilie Schmidt from ReJar Zero Waste

Zero Waste Circular Economy Business of the Year:

• Braun Industrial

• Bulkley Valley Wholesale

• ReJar Zero Waste

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump, still not conceding defeat, trumpets vaccine progress

Just Posted

Medical staff at Bulkley Valley District Hospital urge everyone to continue to follow public health guidelines to combat the spread of coronavirus. (File photo)
LOCAL MD UPDATE: Time to voluntarily help flatten the curve

Bulkley Valley medical community weighs in as COVID-19 cases spike everywhere

B.C. Centre for Disease Control graphic of Local Health Area COVID-19 case numbers.
Smithers Local Health Area COVID numbers more than double in October

The local numbers jumped from 19 at the end of Sept. to 42 as COVID transmission accelerates in B.C.

A man looks out the window at the Camilla Care Community centre overlooking crosses marking the deaths of multiple people that occured during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. One by one, Ontario long-term care residents explained the emotional devastation caused by the lockdown to an independent inquiry earlier this week, and implored the powers that be to address isolation before the second wave of COVID-19 crashes down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Northern Health confident in long-term care home COVID-19 procedures

Northern Interior Medical Health Officer Dr. Rakel Kling outlines protections in care homes

A small girl and her father approach the cenotaph at Veteran’s Peace Park to lay a handmade wreath at the cenotaph following the Remembrance Day ceremony Nov. 11. (Deb Meissner photo)
PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Smithers remembers

Remembrance Day services were considerably scaled back, but went ahead at Veterans Peace Park

Birch poppies
Wet’suwet’en artist makes poppies out of birch bark

Charrine Lace wants to honour Indigenous veterans

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 wave continues with 617 new cases

Lower Mainland restrictions aimed at bending curve down

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Scouts Canada in B.C. has decided to stop meeting in person because of the rise of COVID cases across the province. (Scouts Okanagan Facebook)
Scouts across B.C. to stop meeting in person as cases surge

A rise in COVID cases across B.C. has Scouts Canada going virtual

B.C. school-related COVID-19 cases show that most students with respiratory symptoms do not have COVID-19, a finding made easier by introduction of simpler tests for children. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Schools, hospitals top B.C.’s COVID-19 protection list

School transmission remains low, community high

Are you afraid of the number 13? (Pixabay)
Friday the 13th and World Kindness Day collide in 2020

Two very different days collide – because that truly is on brand for 2020

Most Read