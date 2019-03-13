Animals involved in 11,000 vehicle collisions annually across B.C.

ICBC stats show larger number animal-related accidents occur in Southern Interior

An average of approximately 11,000 motor-vehicle collisions occur annually involving animals.

This is according to ICBC statistics, released December 2018, that keep track of animal-related accidents across the province.

According to ICBC, B.C.’s Southern Interior sees twice the number of motor-vehicle collisions involving wildlife than the rest of the province. An average of 4,800 animal-involved collisions per year take place in the Southern Interior; the figure climbed as high as approximately 5,200 in 2016.

Read more: Deer blamed for North Okanagan motorcycle crash

Read more: Horse killed in car crash near Keremeos

Even North Central B.C., the region with the next most animal-involved crashes per year, fell far short of the Southern Interior, averaging approximately 2,700 per year.

Read more: Elk running across Enderby highway killed in car crash

Read more: Elk herd crossing Highway 97A in search of food

The Lower Mainland averaged 1,100 animal-involved collisions over the five years and Vancouver Island averaged 2,100.

Of the 11,000 crashes involving animals which take place in the province each year, an average of 650 result in injuries, while average of three people per year have been killed as a result. 2017 was an especially bad year with six people killed in collision with animals.

ICBC says it sees about $41 million in claim costs annually in relation to motor-vehicle collisions involving animals. To avoid wildlife collisions, drivers are advised keeping headlights clean and use high-beams when safe, watch for warning signs indicating where wildlife collisions may occur and reduce speed, drive defensively, considering the landscape you’re driving through.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash
Next story
Garneau to update Canada’s position on Boeing 737 Max 8 as pressure mounts

Just Posted

Wild salmon council calls for immediate action

Council says government must focus on ‘tangible, achievable, near-term actions’

Indigenous artifacts not likely from pipeline site: archaeologists

Coastal GasLink building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found by Unist’ot’en supporters.

VIDEO: Anglican diocese deconsecrates Telkwa church

Watch video of Bishop David Lehmann deconsecrating St. Stephen’s Anglican Church in Telkwa

Inaugural Steelhead Slalom

First ever Steelhead Slalom Banked Slalom annual snowboard race was hosted at Hudson Bay Mountain.

Smithers provincial snowboard sweep

Smithers Secondary win snowboard banners at BC High School Sports provincials on Hudson Bay Mtn.

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Garneau to update Canada’s position on Boeing 737 Max 8 as pressure mounts

The U.S.-based Boeing has said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies

VIDEO: Check out the latest gadgets at the 2019 BC Tech Summit

Musical fruit, advanced vending machines and holographic assembly instructions on display

Campaign calling for regulation of Facebook, Netflix launches in B.C.

Friends of Canadian Broadcasting launched a campaign Tuesday in Kelowna

VIDEO: A ride-along with Surrey’s gang enforcement squad

Surrey RCMP’s anti-gang team reveals how they’re trying to make a difference, on and off the streets

B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

Stress test reducing people’s purchasing power by as much as 20 per cent, BCREA says

Animals involved in 11,000 vehicle collisions annually across B.C.

ICBC stats show larger number animal-related accidents occur in Southern Interior

Most Read