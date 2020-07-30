Boating (Stu Salkled/Black Press Media)

Amid summer sun, officials remind public to take water safety seriously

RCMP, Search and Rescue and BC branch of Lifesaving Society offer recommendations to those water-bound

Relaxing along the water, on a boat or at the beach is one of the best ways to spend a hot summer day. Despite the obvious appeal, officials are quick to remind people to be safe on the water.

All officials, including RCMP, Search and Rescue and local police, noted that everyone should be practising proper water safety by wearing lifejackets.

“We know that parents are usually very good about ensuring that children are wearing a lifejacket or PFD while on board a boat,” said Dale Miller, executive director of BC and Yukon branch of the Lifesaving Society.

“Now we have to convince adults to do the same. On the beach, parents need to be reminded to stay within arm’s reach of children, have them stay in shallow water and wear a lifejacket or PFD if they’re not a strong swimmer and not allow them to rely on inflatable devices (such as air mattresses and toys) for safety.”

RELATED: Kamloops residents concerned over river floating event amid COVID-19

In Kelowna, RCMP said in an email to Black Press Media that according to boating regulations, there must be a lifejacket in the child’s size on each vessel. While Canadian law states that there must be a lifejacket on board that fits each person on a vessel, there is no law requiring people to wear lifejackets.

“Safety is our number one priority,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer. “Our biggest recommendation is that parents make their children wear their lifejackets at all times.”

“It can’t save a life if it’s not on.”

According to SafeKids.org, nine out of 10 people that drown in boating incidents are not wearing lifejackets.

Kelowna RCMP, the Lifesaving Society, as well as the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue all noted that they have not seen an increase in water incidents compared to previous summers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Boating

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club
Next story
Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race

Just Posted

Tahltan Nation closes hunting and recreational activity access points

The remote and vulnerable territory has limited medical capacity

Kinsmen plan to host scaled-down version of Telkwa BBQ

Club hoping to serve traditional Beef on a Bun and keep status of longest running event in B.C.

Telkwa recieves $2.4M grant to upgrade wastewater treatment and sewer system

The federal and provincial infrastructure grant covers 100 per cent of the project

Possible retail cannabis store in the Houston Mall

Houston residents will soon have a chance to have their say in… Continue reading

Police investigating bridge fire at Houston

Sign found linking blaze to ongoing American protests

VIDEO: B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Okanagan business

The balloon had six occupants, no injuries reported

Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race

The leadership event will feature a live, online debate on Sept. 1.

Amid summer sun, officials remind public to take water safety seriously

RCMP, Search and Rescue and BC branch of Lifesaving Society offer recommendations to those water-bound

Who’s ready for a little NHL action in August?

Podcast: Preview of Stanley Cup ‘play-in’ series amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hellebuyck backstops Jets to 4-1 win over Canucks in NHL exhibition play

Vancouver will meet Minnesota Wild in play-in series

41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

No additional deaths as B.C. has 259 active virus cases

COVID-19: Cut sales tax, boost daycare, B.C. business group urges

Business Council of B.C. wants local government reform

Man, 20, dies after incident at lake near Whistler

RCMP say the man was rescued from Alta Lake but died in hospital

Most Read