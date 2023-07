2 men now part of hunt for B.C. mom; search for missing children focuses on Kamloops

New footage from Saturday, July 15 shows Verity Bolton outside a grocery store in Kamloops. (Surrey RCMP) New surveillance footage of the 2012 Dodge D250 (BC Licence SJ2708) that police suspect to be associated with the suspect, shown hauling a a large white bumper pull horse/utility trailer. (Surrey RCMP) A sign on Highway 10, near 144 Street, in Surrey notifies the public of an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton who were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. (Lauren Collins) Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn provides an update Wednesday (July 19, 2023) after an Amber Alert was issued for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton who were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins) Surrey RCMP have put out an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton who were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins) Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton. (Submitted photo: BC RCMP) Surveillance footage of the 2012 Dodge D2500 (BC Licence SJ2708) that police suspect to be associated with the suspect. The mother, Verity Bolton, is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes. Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn gives an update on the July 19 Amber Alert. Next to her is a board of images of 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton, his sister eight-year-old Aurora, their mother Verity and the vehicle they’re believed to be in. Police provided updated surveillance images of the vehicle and Verity being spotted leaving a grocery story in Kamloops on July 15. (Lauren Collins) Surrey RCMP display a board of images of 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton, his sister eight-year-old Aurora, their mother Verity and the vehicle they’re believed to be in. Police provided updated surveillance images of the vehicle and Verity being spotted leaving a grocery story in Kamloops on July 15. (Lauren Collins) The large travel trailer police believe they are travelling with. (Surrey RCMP) The large travel trailer police believe they are travelling with. (Surrey RCMP) Video surveillance of 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton (Surrey RCMP)

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

RCMP now believe that the mom of two missing Surrey children is travelling alongside two men – her father and boyfriend.

In an update at Surrey RCMP on Thursday (July 20), spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn confirmed that missing children Aurora and Joshuah Bolton are likely travelling with their mother Verity Bolton and two men. Verity’s boyfriend has been identified as Abraxas Glazov, 53, and her father is Robert Bolton, 74. Munn said police don’t yet have any specific information on Glazov or Robert Bolton.

Munn said they’re believed to be in possession of an additional trailer which is a large travel trailer.

Munn said investigators were able to confirm Verity had been with her boyfriend and father, “but this is prior to the most recent sighting on July 15” in Kamloops.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is now working with the Kamloops RCMP after Verity, dressed in all black, was last seen leaving a grocery store there on July 15. Video surveillance didn’t show the children to be with her.

However, it was on July 7 they were all seen travelling through the Merritt area. Police could not provide a specific location in Merritt. Video surveillance from a gas station in Merritt confirmed the pickup truck was towing a large travel trailer.

An Amber Alert remains in effect in the province after the children were not returned to their primary caregiver, their stepfather, on July 17 after a multi-week vacation with their mother.

The family is likely travelling in a dark blue Dodge Ram 2500 with a horse trailer and a travel trailer.

“If you see Verity, Aurora, Joshuah or the vehicle they’re travelling in, we urge you to call 911 immediately. We also want the public to recognize that although on the last sighting that she was towing a horse trailer, they also have access to a large travel trailer or they may not be towing a trailer at all at this time.”

Back at @SurreyRCMP headquarters for the latest update on the missing Bolton children:https://t.co/eIWpDAdLwK pic.twitter.com/3DoWs0bIbU — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) July 20, 2023

Munn said that the RCMP believes that Verity and the children are still in the province, but they have concern for the overall mental health and well-being of Verity and her ability to care for the children. That “stems from our investigation,” but not all details are able to be publicly released.

“Mom initially did have permission to take these children on a vacation, however, the circumstances surrounding that have significantly changed since then and we are extremely concerned for the safety and well-being of the children.”

The children’s family is asking for privacy at this time, but provided the RCMP with a statement:

“Our family would like to thank the RCMP for their ceaseless efforts as well as the public, who are sharing the AMBER Alert and have been calling in with tips. Our entire family is devastated by recent events. We ask everyone if they could continue to be vigilant in looking for Josh and Aurora, who we miss greatly and hope they will be returned home safe very soon.”

Munn said that only one amber alert was supposed to be issued. The cause of the multiple amber alerts that were issued on July 19, is under review by the national alert program. The multiple alerts could stem from network coverage, technical issues or even individual cellphone operating systems.

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.

The Surrey RCMP have released new photos in regards to an Amber Alert that was issued on Wednesday, July 19.

Verity Bolton was seen on security camera footage outside a grocery store in Kamloops on Saturday, July 15. The two missing children could not be seen in the footage. Bolton was dressed in all black, including a hat and sunglasses.

The RCMP also released a photo of the truck Bolton was seen driving, a dark blue Dodge Ram 2500 with the B.C. licence plate SJ2708. In the photo, the truck can be seen hauling a large white bumper pull horse/utility trailer.

Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit is currently working with the Kamloops RCMP in the investigation after this discovery.

“Our investigators are following up on all tips received and continue to pursue all possible investigative avenues to bring Aurora and Joshuah home safely,” said Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Vanessa Munn. “Anyone who knows the current whereabouts of Verity, Aurora or Joshuah is asked to immediately call 911.”

Original

Police are continuing to search for two Surrey children and their mother as an activated Amber Alert goes into day two.

The children, Aurora Bolton and Joshuah Bolton, were reported missing by their father to Surrey RCMP on July 17, after their mother, Verity Bolton, failed to return them back to him.

Verity and her children left the Surrey area for a planned vacation in the Okanagan on June 28. Their last known location was Krafty’s Kitchen and Bar in Kelowna on June 30, Surrey RCMP said in an update on Wednesday afternoon (July 19). It has also been confirmed that the mother was planning to go on a camping trip with her children, but the booking was cancelled.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact their local police department or 911 immediately.

On Thursday, Kelowna RCMP confirmed to Black Press Media that since the Amber Alert was issued, zero tips or sightings have been reported.

The media spokesperson, Const. Mike Della-Paolera, said that the lack of reported sightings could be due to the gap of roughly 19 days between when the public was made aware of the situation and the date of their last known location.

Both children are described as Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes.

Joshuah was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt with short to medium brown hair. Aurora has a chipped upper front tooth, freckles on her face, shoulder length hair that is likely braided and was last seen wearing a blue dress with coloured flowers on it.

Their mother, Verity, is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes.

Verity is believed to be driving a dark blue Dodge Ram 2500 with B.C. licence plate SJ2708. Police say the truck has a canopy and roof racks.

During a news conference on Wednesday (July 19), Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn told reporters that the last known location of the children and their mother was on June 30, at the Krafty’s Kitchen and Bar in Kelowna.

“Police have been advised that they were planning to camp in the area and have determined that the booking was cancelled,” Munn said. Investigators believe that their mother is now taking active steps to prevent the return of the children to their father, who is the primary caregiver.

As police work to determine further timeline details between June 30 to present, Munn said there is reason to believe the children are at risk.

Police are urging anyone with details to call 911 immediately and request your local police so tips can be followed up quickly.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

